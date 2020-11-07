Championship match set for LTP $100K tournament in Mount Pleasant

The LTP $100K tennis tournament is down to two players.

Poland's Katarzyna Kawa and qualifier Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz advanced to Sunday's championship match at LTP Mount Pleasant with semifinal victories on Saturday.

Kawa, ranked No. 134 on the WTA Tour, took a 6-4, 6-3 win over Mexico's Renata Zarazua in one semifinal. Sherif, ranked No. 164, defeated No. 4 seed Misaki Doi in the other when Doi was forced to retire while trailing 3-6, 6-3, 4-3.

It will be the first meeting between the two players.

Kawa, 27, has been ranked as high as No. 121 and has played for Poland's Fed Cup team. She's won one previous singles title on the ITF circuit.

Sherif, 24, played college tennis at Pepperdine, where she was an All-American, and was ranked a career high No. 163 earlier this month. She's also played Fed Cup, for Egypt, and is the first Egyptian woman to make the main draw at the French Open.

Check back for updates.