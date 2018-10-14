A team struggling to find itself can take nothing for granted, so don’t expect Charleston Southern to apologize for its 58-6 win over visiting Virginia University Lynchburg on Saturday night.
The Buccaneers entered the game 1-3 and stinging from an upset loss to Savannah State last week. With the Big South Conference schedule starting next week against Presbyterian, CSU needed to right the ship. The Bucs picked up a win while cutting a check to the Dragons of the National Christian
College Athletic Association.
Head coach Mark Tucker also got a look at redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Chambers, who started in place of regular starter London Johnson. Johnson was nursing sore ribs but could have played, according to Tucker.
In his first career start, Chambers tossed two touchdown passes while passing for 155 yards. He also added 112 rushing yards and a score.
“We know we are going to need Jack Chambers to play meaningful snaps, so Jack needed this, we needed this,” Tucker said. “A win will never be taken for granted here, ever. These guys (VUL) need money games just like we need money games. It is what it is.”
CSU rushed for 334 yards after a slow start offensively. The defense limited the Dragons to only 255 yards and the late touchdown.
What went right
Chambers’ 72-yard touchdown pass to Garris Schwarting in second quarter was easily the longest of the season. It also marked the first career touchdown for both players. CSU had 102 passing yards in the first half. They entered the game with 190 passing yards in four games.
Chambers hit Kenny Dinkins on a 35-yard scoring pass in the third quarter and later scored on the ground.
“Little nervous with the first start, but the guys had my back,” Chambers said. “We needed a win. Needed the momentum to bring into next week.”
Senior place-kicker Tyler Tekac seems to have shaken his slow start. Tekac booted three first half field goals, including his second make from beyond 40 yards with his 46-yarder in the second quarter. The Stratford High grad has 23 career field goals, ranking fourth in school history. He is one make from tying Clint Kelly for third, and the school record is 29. He scored 16 points in the game and needs eight points to move into second on the career scoring list.
The offense did not commit a turnover for the first time this season. CSU had 11 turnovers in the first four games.
Freshman Kendrick Bell had two rushing touchdowns and 75 yards on three touches, including a 62-yard scoring run.
What went wrong
CSU elected to kick a field goal at the end of their first possession, which ended with a fourth-and-1 from the 9-yard line. The safe play certainly to take early points but also wasted an early opportunity to show dominance.
CSU had great field position throughout the first half but was forced to kick three field goals. CSU’s average field position was their own 41, but two drives began in VUL territory.
Though it didn’t happen during the game, CSU has lost its top receiver, Kameron Brown, to a season-ending elbow injury. Another key receiver, Saire Davis, left the game in the first half after colliding with two defenders on a pass over the middle. He did not return in the second half.
Turning point
While difficult to pick a turning point in a blowout, a CSU defensive stand inside its own 5-yard line proved to seal the victory in the third quarter. The Dragons had a first-and-goal from the 5 but fumbled a handoff. The recovery by CSU at the 2-yard line resulted in a 98-yard touchdown drive when Dinkins hauled in the 35-yard scoring pass with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter for a 30-0 lead.
What’s next
CSU will host Presbyterian in its Big South opener next Saturday. The Blue Hose are 2-3 after Saturday’s 24-23 loss to Hampton.