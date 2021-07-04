For many Lowcountry residents a popular way to celebrate the Fourth of July is holding a crab crack.
It ranks right up there with burgers or hot dogs on the grill. Gather an ample supply of tasty blue crabs, cook them and throw the cooked crabs out on a picnic table for friends and family to devour. Best of all, it's something the whole family can participate in, from catching the crabs to eating them.
And it can be a relatively inexpensive recreational pastime. You don't have to own a boat and you don't have to spend money on rods and reels. It can be as simple as a piece of chicken tied onto a length of line.
Charleston's foremost crabbing expert is probably Tia Clark, who grew up in downtown Charleston and later in life as part of a health journey began crabbing. Through her guide business, Casual Crabbing with Tia (casualcrabbingwithtia.com), she has introduced thousands of locals and visitors alike to the art of recreational crabbing.
"Crabbing is very inexpensive. If you have access to the water, as we do on the coast, then you can crab," Clark said. "Not only do you get hours of family fun, but at the end of those hours you've got dinner. What's better than that."
Clark said some of her fondest memories are gathering with relatives near and far at her grandmother's house. At some point, she said, there was always a table of blue crabs, and she remembers bonding with family at those gatherings.
For youngsters or visitors to the Lowcountry (Clark's business is one of the most popular experiences listed on airbnb) it's a way to satisfy a natural curiosity.
"Crabs are beautiful. People see crabs and they are curious. People that visit Charleston want to know about things they might not necessarily get to do or see near their homes. It's a beautiful blue thing in front of you," Clark said.
Recreational crabbers sometimes use drop nets, baskets or crab pots but the most traditional technique is known as "chicken necking." Tie a chicken neck onto a length of string, cast it into the water and wait. When you feel feel a crab has had time to find the meal, slowly drag it to shore.
If there is a crab feasting on the chicken, slowly reach behind the bait with a long pole and net and scoop up the trophy.
"That's the cheapest way and it's my favorite way," Clark said. "Any other way you're just trapping the crab, putting something out, waiting for the crab to come in and then snatching it up. If you think about hand lining, it's a dance. It's a fair fight for the crab and it's fun. That's what kids like. Anybody can pull a basket up and see if you've caught a crab."
There is no recreational catch limit for blue crabs in South Carolina but a recreational saltwater fishing license is mandatory for those 16 or older unless you are fishing on a licensed public pier. Crabs must measure at least 5 inches wide from point to point on the shell. Individuals can use three or fewer drop nets, three or fewer fold up traps, or three or fewer hand lines with no hooks and a single bait per line.
Individuals also can use up to two crab pots, and if left unattended each pot float must bear the name and address or license number of the owner. Crab pots cannot be left unattended in coastal waters more than five days. Crab traps or pots cannot be set within 200 yards of a public boat landing or launching area or set so as to be left dry at low tide.
Crabbing regulations can be found at dnr.sc.gov.
While chicken, particularly the necks, are synonymous with crabbing, Clark said you can catch blue crabs using the carcass of a fish or other type of bait.
"You can challenge yourself and use something like a piece of hot dog," she said. "Crabs are bottom feeders and they'll pretty much eat anything you put out there."
If you are going to save crabs for a meal the most important consideration is keeping the crabs alive.
"Any time you see a person selling crabs you see a sign that says 'Live Crabs.' Crabs need to be alive until you cook them," Clarks said. "Crabs need oxygen and a cool, moist environment to stay alive. And there needs to be air flow.
"I use vegetable crates that I get donated, taking advantage of my 20 years in food and beverage. And I'll get burlap sacks and wet them. When I catch blue crabs I throw them in my crate and then I put a wet burlap sack on top of them and keep them in the shade.
"A lot of people may not have access to crates and put them in a cooler. If you have a cooler, put a bag of unopened ice in the bottom of the cooler and as you catch crabs put them on top of the bag of ice. Keep the top of the cooler open slightly. And make sure the drain is open because you don't want the crabs sitting in ice cold water."
Courtesy boat inspections
In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Independence Day holiday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will once again be conducting courtesy boat inspections at certain public boat landings around the state. The Fourth of July weekend is the year's busiest weekend on state waters, and officers want to do everything possible to keep boaters out of harm's way.
SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Dates and sites:
July 3
Beaufort Co.: Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island), 10 a.m. to noon
Charleston Co.: Wappoo Cut, ICW, 10 a.m. to noon; Buck Hall Landing, ICW; 10 a.m. to noon
Georgetown Co.: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, 10 a.m. to noon
Horry Co.: New Peach Tree Landing, Waccamaw River, 10 a.m. to noon
July 4
Beaufort Co.: Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn), Chechesse River, 10 a.m. to noon
Berkeley Co.: Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek), 10 a.m. to noon
Charleston Co.: Remleys Point Landing, Wando River, 10 a.m. to noon
Horry Co.: Hwy 22 Bridge (Behind Bass Pro Shop), ICW; 10 a.m. to noon
July 17
Beaufort Water Festival: Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island), Battery Creek, 10 a.m. to noon
Additional inspections will also be hosted later in July.
To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431. For a copy of South Carolina's boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR Boating Safety Office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit https://www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.
America's Boating Club
America's Boating Club Charleston will hold boating safety classes July 10 and July 31 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynest@tds.net.
Hooked on Miracles
The Hooked on Miracles King Mackerel Tournament will be held July 17 out of Ripley Light Yacht Club. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the MUSC Children's Hospital. The captain's meeting for the tournament (hookedonmiracles.com) presented by Key West Boats will be held from 5-9 p.m. July 15, with an MUSC children's outing aboard the Billistic on July 16. Fishing hours on July 17 are from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with check-in from 2-5 p.m. First prize, based on 125 paid entrants, is $25,000. The entry fee is $400 per boat.