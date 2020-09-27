'CCA Triangle' will track cobia off South Carolina's coast

A project to track the movements of cobia recently got a big boost when Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) South Carolina in partnership with Sea Hunt Boats donated 20 acoustic transmitter tags and four receivers to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Cobia are most abundant along the East Coast from Virginia to the Florida Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico to Texas, and are an important fishery in South Carolina where they have been accorded gamefish status. SCDNR biologists have been involved in cobia research for more than two decades. Among their discoveries is that there is a distinct "sub-population" found in the Broad River-Port Royal Sound area just south of Jeremy Inlet at Edisto Beach.

In recent years, SCDNR biologists have been tracking the movement of cobia throughout the southeast using electronic telemetry. The program initially began in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Kennedy Space Center, and in recent years biologists in North Carolina and Virginia have joined the effort.

Cobia are captured by rod and reel and the electronic tag is surgically implanted into the body of the fish. When a tagged cobia travels within a quarter-mile of any of the more than 850 listening devices located along the East Coast, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, it pings the receiver.

The tags, which can function for more than 10 years, allow biologists to track migration patterns. The four new receivers donated by CCA SC's Topwater Action Campaign will be deployed on three artificial reefs frequented by cobia along the central coast of South Carolina and are being dubbed the "CCA Triangle."

Scott Whitaker, executive director of CCA SC, said the organization's involvement in the cobia tracking project began several years ago when Matt Perkinson, SCDNR saltwater fishing outreach coordinator, contacted him about writing letters of support for the project.

"Matt and I were talking about how well it was doing, that the project was getting some steam, and I asked how much the tags were. He told me and I thought we wanted to do more than just write letters," Whitaker said.

"For CCA, cobia is really one of the premier fisheries in the state of South Carolina. We want to do as much as we can for anglers when it comes to sustainability of that fish. I went to Bubba Roof at Sea Hunt Boats, who has been a longtime supporter, and he said 'sign us up.' So I ordered 20 tags and four transponders."

Perkinson said the acoustic tags have helped biologists determine where the break of Gulf and Atlantic cobia populations occur off the East Coast of Florida and "given us more insight on how cobia tend to move when they are in our area. We wouldn’t be able to collect this type of data with conventional tags alone. We’ve learned a ton about cobia since we began using these tags, but there’s still a lot more to learn.

"By continuing to put out more tags and receivers, we can follow patterns in migration and even evaluate things like population trends that will help us manage the fishery most effectively.”

According to SCDNR, in addition to cobia more than 60 different species are commonly detected by the receivers.

Whitaker said the project is something that anglers in South Carolina will hear updates on for years and complements the habitat work CCA SC has been doing.

"We are going to be sinking two more reefs before the end of the year. We will sink one, I hope either next week or the week after if we get good weather, off Georgetown. And we have another project with another tugboat that's going to be going off Charleston by the end of the year. We're partnering with British Petroleum (BP) on that," Whitaker said.

"The cobia project was the next logical step for CCA SC. We really want to fund scientific research off the coast of South Carolina."

S.C. State Duck Calling Contest

The 2020 South Carolina State Duck Calling Contest will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Cooks Mountain in Wateree Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area, located off U.S. Highway 378 between Columbia and Sumter. The event originally was scheduled to be held in March during the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic but was postponed because of the coronavirus.

For information, contact Jesse Tucker at 864-706-2545 or Marc Ackerman at 843-708-8869.

Warrior Surf Foundation Fishing Tournament

Folly Beach-based nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation will hold its inaugural Keepin' It Reel Fishing Tournament Oct. 24. Fishing hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Participants ages 13-16 (youth) and 17-plus (adult) can launch from any dock or public landing in Charleston to catch sheepshead, redfish and flounder.

Entry fees are $25-$40 in the youth division and $50-$65 in the adult division. There's also a "You've Been Schooled" category for participants who must use a child's pole. All entry fees will go towards WSF's 12-week program to help Veterans struggling with PTSD, transitional issues and other mental health challenges. For more information, and to register visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/fishingtournament.