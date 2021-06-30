ZaQuandre White is an intriguing third Gamecocks running back option

COLUMBIA — It would be too easy to look at ZaQuandre White’s statistics in South Carolina’s spring game and say, “Sure, but he was the only healthy scholarship running back in a glorified scrimmage where over 20 regulars didn’t dress.”
It’s easier to look at his total performance this spring and say, “That guy needs to play.”
“He is a weapon for us. I think he’s going to have a big-time 2021 season,” coach Shane Beamer said after White wowed the crowd with 95 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, plus one catch for 19 yards, in the Garnet & Black Spring Game. “With Kevin Harris and MarShawn Lloyd and Rashad Amos not playing today, he took advantage of that opportunity, no doubt about it. And he’s going to get a lot more carries because of it.”
White has earned that, even if he’s considered third string behind Harris, the SEC’s top rusher in 2020, and Lloyd, a prized recruit who missed his entire first season with a knee injury.
He didn’t miss one snap of spring ball and after one meeting about ball security, took it upon himself to construct an entire PowerPoint presentation, complete with clips of running backs coach Montario Hardesty toting the ball at Tennessee, so he could further illustrate the issue to his fellow backs.
“I’m the oldest back in the room so I should know everything and what to do,” White said. “MarShawn’s young, Rashad’s young, Kevin had a good season. I’m an old back, so I should know what I need to do.”
White’s taken a checkered path to USC, signing with Florida State as the best running back in Florida in 2017 but redshirting once he got there. Then the Seminoles switched him to linebacker, which he played with aplomb but it wasn’t what he was meant to do.
Re-discovered at running back after an All-American season at Iowa Western Community College, White chose USC and played some last year, but with Harris ripping SEC defenses and Deshaun Fenwick entrenched as his backup, there weren’t many opportunities. White switched to safety at the end of the season strictly to help out a battered position (and get on the field), but knew his chance to impress as a running back would come in the spring.
Harris was slightly banged up, and frankly didn’t need to do too much in spring after his production in 2020. Fenwick transferred. Lloyd was still recovering so that left White and Amos as the two main guys in spring, and Amos was out for the spring game.
When the curtain drew, White made sure he was standing at center stage.
“It felt good to play a lot. Nobody really knows who I am, so just to get that spotlight today was great,” he said. “Today was just a great day for me to show everybody who I am, what I can bring to the team at running back. I take it a little personal, yes.”
Beamer first gained notice when he took a handoff on a routine drill at the indoor field and he dashed to the end zone like it was the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship Game. The new coach turned to some of the older players around him with a raised eyebrow, asking what was up with that guy?
“They said, ‘That’s how he is all the time,’” Beamer said. “Love the way that he competes and the way he runs the football.”
The spring game got White known but there is the not-small matter of trying to divide carries among three running backs. The running-back-by-committee, “give it to the guy that’s hot” approach hardly ever worked during the Will Muschamp Era.
It stands to reason, though, that the run will be emphasized in Beamer’s initial offense, as it’s what’s proven to work right now. The passing game, with basically a brand-new quarterback and anonymous receivers, can’t say that so it makes sense to go with what works, at least to start.
If that means 40 carries per game, one back will wear out awfully quick doing that.
But three? Nothing to split that among three backs.
White is ready to be one of the three, if not the one.