World Series MVP Steve Pearce retires, ex-Gamecocks star says Red Sox didn't cheat

Steve Pearce's 13-year career as a Major League Baseball journeyman is best remembered for his torrid production in the Boston Red Sox' 2018 World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At least he hopes so.

Pearce, a former South Carolina Gamecocks player, announced his retirement from baseball Monday night and refuted insinuation that the Red Sox — like the tainted Houston Astros the year before — cheated to win a World Series.

"That's such a joke to us," Pearce told Boston radio station WEEI, which was rebroadcasting the 2018 World Series. "When it came out we were all kind of joking about it. We just want this to pass us. We won it fair and square. Whatever they accused us of, we were all kind of like, 'I can't believe this is even an issue.' Once the report comes out we're all going to be free."

Pearce was named MVP of the World Series.

But with former Astros bench coach Alex Cora serving as Red Sox manager in 2018 and fired after a video cheating scandal rocked the Houston organization, Major League Baseball launched an investigation into the Red Sox.

Results were to be forthcoming during spring training but have been delayed.

Pearce denied that the Red Sox used a sign-stealing system similar to what the Astros used during the 2017 season.

"You don't like (accusations), especially that we were the champions and individually I have that award," Pearce said. "And we have this floating over our head when we just had such an unbelievable season. We had the perfect team and great camaraderie with everybody, and then this gets thrown out here. We're just like, 'What the heck?'"

Pearce, 37, played for seven teams over 766 big-league games. He hit .254 with 91 home runs.

A native of Lakeland, Fla., Pearce played at South Carolina in 2004 and 2005.