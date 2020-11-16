With Muschamp out, there's a long list of names for the Gamecocks to consider in new coach

Names that will be mentioned in South Carolina's football coaching search:

FRONT-RUNNERS

(They might want the job/USC could get them)

SHANE BEAMER

Current spot: Asst. head coach for offense/tight ends/H-backs, Oklahoma

Why: The former recruiting coordinator at USC has strong Columbia and SEC ties and has learned under father Frank Beamer, Steve Spurrier and Lincoln Riley, which overcomes the “never been a head coach” tag. Sources say that Beamer “wants the job bad.”

BILLY NAPIER

Current spot: Head coach, Louisiana

Why: He’s labeled USC “his dream job” more than once, sources say, and it’s a natural fit. He played at Furman and was an assistant coach at S.C. State and Clemson. He served two stints at Alabama, one at Colorado State and one at Arizona State before becoming a head coach, where he’s won three straight division championships. A revenge scenario as Dabo Swinney fired him at Clemson.

JAMEY CHADWELL

Current spot: Head coach, Coastal Carolina

Why: Another guy with South Carolina ties, Chadwell has the Chanticleers undefeated and ranked 15th in the country. He turned North Greenville and Charleston Southern into winners as well.

MIKE BOBO

Current spot: Interim head coach/offensive coordinator, South Carolina

Why: He’ll get a look because he has to, and would obviously love to stay at a place where he’s been less than a year. If he wins the Gamecocks’ final three games, then perhaps a bowl game, who knows?

WILL HEALY

Current spot: Head coach, Charlotte

Why: Young, energetic, another coach who would accept the job nearly as soon as he picked up the phone. Healy’s won, like the other names, but he’s won at Austin Peay and Charlotte, not exactly football powerhouses.

SCOTT SATTERFIELD

Current spot: Head coach, Louisville

Why: Everyone knows his name after continuing the run of excellence at Appalachian State and then going to Louisville. He’s experienced, a winner and knows the Carolinas recruiting area, but financially, it may be a stretch.

WORTH A TRY

(Coaches with some asterisks)

HUGH FREEZE

Current spot: Head coach, Liberty

Why: The hot name in coaching after resurrecting his scandal-laden career, Freeze will be back in the SEC someday. If it will be at USC will depend on two things: Would Ray Tanner accept all of Freeze’s baggage if it meant winning (Tanner said that every candidate will be vetted, but he wouldn’t necessarily preclude a coach because of past issues); and can USC afford it?

LUKE FICKELL

Current spot: Head coach, Cincinnati

Why: A soaring name in coaching, Fickell has guided the Bearcats to consecutive 11-win seasons and is 7-0 this year. He got a contract extension before the season that made his buyout $4 million, a heavy price tag for a school that’s having to pay multi-millions for Muschamp to not coach.

STEVE SARKISIAN

Current spot: Offensive coordinator, Alabama

Why: He’s looking for another head coaching job after turning down Colorado and returning to Alabama to direct a lethal offensive attack. Like Freeze, he has some notable baggage (fired at Southern Cal). But somebody’s going to give him another chance.

JEFF MONKEN

Current spot: Head coach, Army

Why: He’ll be contacted because USC President Bob Caslen hired him at West Point, and has made it known that he takes a lot of credit for that hire and Monken’s success. There are two schools of thought: If Monken can win at Army with such limited recruiting, he can win anywhere. Or, will the triple-option offense Monken runs at Army work in the SEC?

JOE BRADY

Current spot: Offensive coordinator, Carolina Panthers

Why: Sources say that Brady likes USC and thinks it can be a winner. But leaving the NFL, especially after just a year? Brady was at LSU last year and coordinated one of the best offenses in college football history, and that got him back to the NFL. It may not be that he wants to leave again right away.

LONG SHOTS

(Coaches who likely wouldn't take the job)

URBAN MEYER

Current spot: Asst. athletics director, Ohio State/Analyst, FOX Sports

Why: Hall of Famer in waiting, three-time national champion … the resume speaks for itself. Meyer seems happy to be out of coaching, but he’s such a mercenary that he may listen to the right job offer. That would be a Texas, Penn State, Michigan … not South Carolina.

BOB STOOPS

Current spot: Retired. Pitchman for Rock N Roll Tequila

Why: Another future Hall of Famer and a national champion, would Stoops be interested in returning to coaching? Even as a “just get it back on track, then turn it over to an assistant” deal like Mack Brown is rumored to have at North Carolina? All reports say Stoops is happily out of football, but USC could always ask Spurrier to put in a good word for them if they went that route.

DUCE STALEY

Current spot: Asst. head coach/running backs, Philadelphia Eagles

Why: He’s a USC guy, and a Columbia guy. He was a great player and radio personality here. But Staley is on the short list to be an NFL head coach someday. It’s doubtful he’d give that up to start all over in college.

P.J. FLECK

Current spot: Head coach, Minnesota

Why: He’s become a darling of the “hot young coach” set after winning big at Western Michigan and guiding the Gophers to 11 wins last year. But he’s 1-3 this year, and the numbers are staggering: Fleck is making $4.28 million this year (after a 10 percent COVID pay cut) and his buyout is $4.5 million.

JIM HARBAUGH

Current spot: Head coach, Michigan

Why: Harbaugh still has a job but it may not be for long after his Wolverines are 1-3 for the first time in over 50 years. He’s 10-9 in his last 19 games. If he was fired, are the Gamecocks really looking to walk down the path of hiring another coach who lost at his last stop?