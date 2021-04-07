COLUMBIA — Everyone’s heard it. It’s been a constant since 2017.

“He can really help us,” coaches and fans say, before the magic phrase.

“If he can stay healthy.”

That last may as well be stapled on OrTre Smith’s jersey. It’s not his fault that a constantly dislocating kneecap, a family genetic condition, carried to him and waylaid the promising start he had as a freshman. It also isn’t a knock on him that he chose to sit out the 2020 season with COVID-19 concerns, after limited game appearances in 2018 and 2019 as he came back from knee surgery.

The injury seemed to be buzzard’s luck, the will and want-to there but a balky joint that wouldn’t allow it. Smith wanted to fulfill all of the expectations that were on him in 2016 as a Wando High School senior, when he was the top-rated player in the state and a U.S. Army All-American.

But how can a wide receiver do anything with a bad knee?

“It was frustrating because as a receiver, you run routes, break down, hard cuts. It was tough because my knee was causing me problems so I couldn’t play how I wanted to play,” Smith said as South Carolina eased into spring football practice. “I was out of shape, I couldn’t really run like I wanted to run.

“Ultimately, I never got down, got depressed, but it was rough. It really caused a big impact on my game because I couldn’t do a lot with it. And I still played, went on the field and tried to produce, even though I knew I couldn’t do as much.”

Smith said he never thought about quitting. He’s on pace to graduate in December and while there’s still eligibility on the table, he knew how far behind he was. Because he chose to opt out, the Gamecocks had to abide by the rules that allowed him to return, but until he officially did he couldn’t use the school’s weight room or training facilities.

In that year of studying, praying, talking with his mother and becoming a budding cook (he and Mom often ate together during the pandemic), Smith always had his thoughts turn back to football. It would be hard. It would be strenuous.

But man ... what if?

What if he could get back to the form he had as a freshman, when he started 10 games, caught 30 passes and scored three touchdowns? What if he and his 6-4, 227-pound frame could supply the Gamecocks with a sorely needed receiver, since they’re really starting over at quarterback and their most dependable returning pass-catcher is a tight end?

“I feel like OrTre stepped to the plate as we know he could,” said cornerback Cam Smith, who often draws the assignment of covering Smith in practice. “He’s making great strides to be the No. 1 receiver here.”

OrTre Smith has certainly looked good thus far, no extra wraps or braces on his knee and a hulking presence in the receiver group. A strong work ethic and unshakeable belief in himself wouldn’t let him leave this opportunity on the table.

“I’ve been having flashes in my head of what I can really do if I’m 100 percent healthy. I know what I can do. You guys haven’t seen it,” Smith declared. “I had a little flash my freshman year. Me personally, I know I could be the best to ever do it if I stay healthy and get in shape.”

There’s that phrase again. “If I stay healthy.”

The knee limited him to two games in 2018 and while he played in nine games the next year, he wasn’t the same. Then he was gone for 2020, meaning Smith hasn’t actually played since Nov. 30, 2019.

While COVID raged and USC played an abbreviated 10-game schedule last year, Smith got himself ready for his final shot. He joined a local gym, Crunch Fitness, and set a routine of eating breakfast, heading to Crunch for workouts that lasted 60 to 90 minutes, then Chipotle for lunch.

“I’d do that four days a week. I think it worked. I got my knee real strong,” he said. “My knee feels the best it has ever has.”

Then it was meeting the new coaching staff and saying he was in if they were, to which of course they said yes. Spring practice began and No. 18 was back in his usual spot, running patterns and stretching for fade routes.

"What I think OrTre has found is his love for the game again," receivers coach Justin Stepp said. "He’s doing the things to keep himself healthy, day-in and day-out."

An experienced receiver is something the Gamecocks need. To have a star receiver is something they covet.

Smith feels he can be both. If he can stay healthy.