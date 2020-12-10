With Beamer contract nearly done, USC seeks 'amicable' Muschamp settlement to save millions

COLUMBIA — Initial talks between the University of South Carolina and dismissed head football coach Will Muschamp on the buyout of his contract are described by a USC source as "amicable" but will take time.

Muschamp, fired last month after four-plus seasons, is owed more than $13 million per his current agreement with the school. But a contract amendment that lowered his earnings so he could pay an assistant coach more money last year was never signed, adding both a potential $2 million to what he is owned and a potential wrinkle to talks.

USC leaders are hopeful the unsigned contract won't be an issue since Muschamp asked for the change and accepted lower pay through the 2020 season. They are working with Muschamp on taking a lump-sum payment lower than the full amount he is owed, which would be paid over a four-year span.

USC trustees are expected to vote on a contract for new head coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma assistant head coach who was once an an assistant under Steve Spurrier at USC is expected to get a five-year deal for just under $3 million per year, which is on the lower of the pay scale for SEC coaches. Beamer, the son of famed former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, reportedly is forgoing a slightly higher payday to spend more money on assistant coaches.

Two Muschamp assistants, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and special teams coordinator Kyle Krantz, are not being retained. The rest have been told to hang tight as Beamer is still finalizing his staff, which he said may include some holdovers.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has one year left on his contract and is owed $1.2 million. If he is not retained for 2021 it will add more to the already hefty tab USC accumulated when Muschamp was fired.

Money remains a heavy topic for the Gamecocks. USC is contending with a projected $58 million revenue shortfall as COVID-19 cut down on games and fans.

Athletics Director Ray Tanner has told reporters USC can work on the buyout terms with Muschamp "by mutual agreement.”

“It hasn’t been a situation where I’ve involved our board leadership or chairman of the board, and (USC President Bob) Caslen,” Tanner said Monday when Beamer was introduced. “But I’ve started to have some conversations … without those entities being involved, because I don’t think we’re at a point that I have something to bring to them. So those conversations will be occurring, but otherwise, you guys know what the contract is.”

Tanner on Phil Kornblut's Columbia radio show Thursday night said negotiations continue, and wouldn't say when they would end. He is expected to speak to the board about Beamer's contract and possible other subjects on Tuesday.

A call seeking comment to Muschamp’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, was not returned.

Tanner has a target aimed squarely at him because of Muschamp's contract, despite the well-praised hire of Beamer.

Tanner hired Muschamp in 2015 just over a year after Muschamp was fired from Florida, one day after the Gamecocks beat Florida. Muschamp was given a contract extension and a significant raise after a nine-win season in 2017, not surprising considering the improvement from the three-win USC team he inherited.

But an extension after a 7-5 regular season in 2018 — presented before USC was crushed 28-0 in its bowl game — raised the buyout to an unwieldy amount.

Muschamp asked Tanner to sacrifice an annual $200,000 raise in his contract so he could give more money to running backs coach Thomas Brown last year and thus lower the buyout to $13.2 million, but it was never signed even after the board approved it.

That lapse that could cost USC another $2 million was first reported by The State newspaper in Columbia. Tanner in his radio interview did not confirm or deny facts in the story.

Muschamp's contract also does not include a clause found in many coaching contracts that would allow USC to subtract his salary of his next job during his four-year buyout period.

When Muschamp was fired as Florida's head coach in 2014, he walked away with a $6.3 million multi-year buyout, a figure untouched by the $1.6 million he made in one year as Auburn’s defensive coordinator before being hired at USC.

It’s become the norm for football coaches, especially in the SEC, to receive massive checks to walk away when wins don’t occur often enough.

Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema got $12 million when he was fired, and the school had to pay successor Chad Morris $10 million to leave after only 22 games.

Just last season, Joe Moorhead got $7 million to not coach at Mississippi State, while Ole Miss’ Matt Luke got $6.5 million, part of a total of $12 million for his staff.

All pale before the buyout Florida State gave to Willie Taggart in the middle of his second season. Taggart got $18 million to leave, after FSU paid a combined $4.3 million just to buy out his former contracts before he came to the Seminoles.