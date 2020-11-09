Will Muschamp's job status at South Carolina: Separating fact from fiction

COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp had a typical Sunday. He went over the film from the last game, met with his staff, oversaw South Carolina’s usual Sunday-evening practice and conducted his weekly media teleconference.

That’s what happened. The rumors, innuendo and every USC fan from Socastee to Honea Path chattering that they knew a guy who heard a whisper from a friend who knows an administrator that was already signing Muschamp’s termination papers?

Over a full day later, they still haven’t quieted despite business being conducted as usual at the football ops building and none of the rampant speculation coming even close to true. Much of it is simply wishful hoping, as the more vocal fans on Twitter and message boards want Muschamp gone after the Gamecocks were thrashed, 48-3, by Texas A&M Saturday, their worst home loss in 17 seasons and the second of two straight blowout defeats.

"Disappointed with how we played and performed and how we coached," Muschamp said after the A&M loss. "We plan on continuing to have success here."

Times aren’t great at USC right now, and folks are wondering what will happen. For now, the answer is nothing.

There will be no moves made until the end of the season, if there are moves to make.

USC has no immediate plans to fire Muschamp and the coach will be assessed at the end of the season, said a university source with knowledge of the situation. The source asked not to be identified so they could speak candidly.

That doesn’t mean Muschamp is in the clear. Thought to be assured of coaching the 2021 season due to a hefty buyout, an estimated $57 million pandemic-related crunch to the athletics department’s finances and the need to give Muschamp’s first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo a chance to settle in, that’s now in doubt.

Unless the program shows improvement over the next four games, the source said, USC could hire a new coach, aiming to restore excitement and enthusiasm in what’s expected to be a normal season in 2021.

“Improvement” is a broad term but it has to include wins. The Gamecocks have four games to play, two on the road, and none look unwinnable although they will almost certainly be an underdog for a Nov. 28 home game against No. 12 Georgia.

There was a time where even a close loss could look somewhat soothing.

Not now. USC has looked completely unprepared the last two games, so even winning may not be enough this season. Attention will be paid to how the Gamecocks look during the games.

“These blowouts are disappointing. But can you judge his tenure on these last few games in a COVID situation when you got one of the toughest schedules in the country?” asked booster and Mount Pleasant resident Joe Rice, whose name adorns USC’s athletics center. “I’m certainly not ready to give up on coach Muschamp. I think he deserves the benefit of the rest of the season.

“But we have to make improvement.”

More unfounded speculation had other USC boosters blowing up athletics director Ray Tanner’s phone and email, threatening to yank their contributions if no changes were made. One booster, a self-described holder of multiple Silver Spur memberships (one Silver Spur membership costs $3,500 per year) and at one time a buyer of 12 season tickets, said they haven’t contacted Tanner but won’t be attending games anytime soon.

“It’s so hard to explain, because I love the Gamecocks so much, but to see that product on the field now is embarrassing,” said the donor, who wished to remain anonymous. “I honestly don’t think I’ll ever go back as long as Ray is the AD and Will is the coach.”

The booster said the only way the message would get across is for longtime donors to stop giving and/or stop attending, something the administration always has to watch. Tanner has been on record in the past saying fan apathy is his chief concern.

Many feel apathy has settled in, the donor said.

“I hate it in this pandemic. I know how devastated all these programs have been,” the donor said. “I got a full refund on my season tickets and I don’t regret it. It’s time. I know a lot of USC donors and I’m not the only one feeling this way.”

Rice has had no conversations with other boosters or administrators, except friends who shared in the letdown of another loss.

“I’m sure walking out of the stadium Saturday night you might have heard that. Frankly, I heard more people excited about Notre Dame beating Clemson than talking about Muschamp’s job,” Rice said. “There’s nothing cheap about a change. Got to have some consideration about that.”

The buyout, listed on Muschamp’s last contract amendment as $13.2 million if he is fired on Dec. 31, could perhaps be negotiated down if it was taken as one lump sum, instead of spread out over several dozen monthly installments. There’s also less to be paid if Muschamp were to be hired at another school.

But all of that, plus the buyouts of the remaining staff and the cost of hiring a new coach and his staff, are as far off the range as the breathless floatings of potential coaching candidates. Muschamp is the Gamecocks’ coach and he will get the chance to douse the current fire.