COLUMBIA — In 2014, Will Muschamp was fired after losing to South Carolina.

In 2020, Will Muschamp was fired after losing at South Carolina.

USC's move on Sunday ended a five-season tenure defined by a question raised when Muschamp was hired, one that was never answered:

How could USC hire a guy who was fired from his previous head-coaching job (Florida) immediately after losing an SEC home game as a favored team to the Gamecocks?

If Muschamp had won more than he did, it wouldn’t have been an issue. But not winning games was the only reason he was fired.

That increased the scrutiny and pressure from many fans on USC athletics director Ray Tanner, who hired Muschamp and will lead the search for his successor.

Looking back at the decision in 2015, nobody can say that any of the other candidates Tanner talked to would have done better than Muschamp (a possible exception being now-Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, but it’s doubtful his Heisman Trophy-candidate run of quarterbacks would have been replicated at USC).

But because it was Muschamp, Tanner and his new coach had two strikes against them from the start. Muschamp did his best to erase those strikes in 2017, when the Gamecocks won nine games for just the seventh time in program history.

After that came a slow but unstoppable slide toward disaster and a quick count toward strike three. Whether it was non-stop injuries, sputtering offenses, shoddy defenses or a contract extension that probably shouldn’t have been given, here USC sits, paying Muschamp $13.7 million (which could be lowered through negotiations) to not coach.

“There are certainly a lot of bright spots in this program with coach Muschamp’s fingerprints on them,” Tanner said. “We understand you can’t win them all, but our goal is to be successful at a level we haven’t enjoyed in recent years.”

Muschamp’s successor will enjoy a lot of the fruits his predecessor planted. There’s the gleaming new operations building, something Muschamp had a heavy hand in planning and designing. The program’s culture is outstanding, and that statement doubles when considering just how downtrodden USC was at the end of Steve Spurrier’s reign.

Muschamp is beloved by his players. On Tuesday, no longer speaking as a head coach, he was comfortable, wise-cracking, full of stories and a great guy to be around.

There were also the favors he did for folks that didn’t play for him, whether they were members of USC’s creative team or people he worked with in the past.

As a coach, he did everything right. Except for the one thing he had to do. Muschamp didn’t win enough. The passion, knowledge and trust gained from interviews is why Tanner hired him five years ago, but when results became more bad than good, it nearly exactly matched Muschamp’s tenure at Florida.

It was hard to pinpoint where it started going sideways, but moments loom.

In 2018, the Gamecocks led No. 15 Florida, 31-14, with four minutes to go in the third quarter and lost, 35-31, a defense that couldn’t stop the run and a non-productive offense to blame. Muschamp was given a one-year contract extension on Dec. 17, 2018, after a 7-5 regular season packed with injuries.

Twelve days later, USC was shut out, 28-0, by Virginia in the Belk Bowl.

USC returned to Charlotte, the same site as the Belk Bowl, to open the 2019 season and blew a 20-9 fourth-quarter lead in a loss to North Carolina. That started a 4-8 season that brought howls from fans, negative comments from new school president Bob Caslen that he later walked back, and finally a clarifying statement from Tanner that Muschamp was the football coach.

Nine games later, stretching into this season, Muschamp was gone.

“He was more than a football coach, he taught us about life,” senior Jabari Ellis said. “He was a players’ coach. He came in fighting for his players, and he left fighting for his players.”

The numbers bellow. Muschamp was 28-30 overall, 3-17 against teams ranked in the Top 25. His closest game against archrival Clemson, though a Dabo Swinney-led program better than any other USC coach had to face, was a 21-point loss.

The highest his offenses finished in the SEC was ninth; his defenses, fifth.

Those, particularly the first, always overcame the number of NFL players he produced, the high graduation rate and the low disciplinary problems with his team. One can argue that whoever followed Spurrier at USC was always going to look bad in comparison.

Former USC president Harris Pastides had a memorable introduction of the new football coach in 2015. He noted that “Muschamp” included letters that spelled “USC Champ.”

Actually, they spelled “USC Hamp” or “US Champ.” Neither made sense when trying to tie them to Gamecock football.

Much like hiring a coach at USC after USC cost him his previous head coaching job.