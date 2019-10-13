COLUMBIA — A huge win followed by a huge sigh of relief.
“(Ryan Hilinski) has got a sprained knee. It’s nothing serious, I’ll know more Tuesday,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said Sunday evening, a day after the Gamecocks shocked No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime. “We expect him to play on Saturday.”
The worst was feared after Hilinski was hit low and late in the third quarter of the Georgia game. He lay on the field pounding his hands on the grass in frustration, and finished the game sitting on top of an equipment cart, left knee iced and then put in a brace.
Hilinski was on crutches Saturday night when the Gamecocks returned to Columbia. An MRI was performed Saturday night but only revealed the sprain.
Muschamp will see how Hilinski practices Tuesday morning (the Gamecocks always take Mondays off) and then update his progress during his usual Tuesday press conference. If he wouldn’t be able to go for any reason, North Charleston native Dakereon Joyner would start.
Joyner finished the Georgia game in relief of Hilinski and completed 6 of 12 passes while rushing six times. He had 67 combined yards.
“Coach always tells me to be ready. Every single game I’m prepared to be that guy when the time comes,” Joyner said. “God has a plan, for me to be the best teammate every single day. I never once doubted my abilities.”
Jay Urich remains third string with Corbett Glick behind him.