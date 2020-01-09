COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Bulldogs or the Georgia Gamecocks?

At least nobody had to change their wardrobe too much, considering USC’s garnet is a shade of Georgia’s red and each school wears black.

Georgia alum Will Muschamp added another Bulldog brother to his USC staff Thursday when Joe Cox was hired to coach the Gamecocks’ tight ends. Cox, a Georgia quarterback from 2005-09, followed new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, also a Georgia alum, from Colorado State.

The Gamecocks now employ five Georgia graduates on their staff, including receivers coach Bryan McClendon and running backs coach Thomas Brown. By comparison, Georgia has two of its own on its coaching staff.

“Joe was with coach Bobo for five years at Colorado State,” Muschamp said. “It was very evident to me early in the process in talking to Mike about coming here that he wanted somebody to be with him that he trusts and understands his concepts and things he wants called.”

Cox played at Charlotte’s Independence High School, where he was a Parade All-American as a senior in 2004. He will get to reunite with his high school coach, Tom Knotts, who now leads Irmo’s Dutch Fork High. Cox also coached current Gamecocks Eric Douglas and Max Durschlag at Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High.

Cox joined Bobo’s CSU staff in 2015 and coached the tight ends for four seasons before moving to receivers coach in 2019. Details of his contract have not been finalized by USC’s Board of Trustees.

The hire caused some reshuffling of Muschamp’s staff. Tight ends coach Bobby Bentley will move back to quarterbacks coach, the spot he held from 2016-18, although he will only assist Bobo with the position. Bentley’s son Jake, USC’s three-year starting quarterback, transferred to Utah for his final season.

“It’s a huge advantage for us to have a guy like Bobby on staff,” Muschamp said. “That’s his background, so that will be a good transition for us.”

The NCAA only allows 10 coaches to have a full-time, on-field role, so special teams assistant/linebackers coach Kyle Krantz will return to an analyst position. Krantz was the Gamecocks’ 10th man the last two seasons.

Six out for spring practice

Muschamp updated his roster for spring practice, which will begin in late February.

Linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle and tight end Nick Muse are each coming off ACL surgery and will miss the spring. Right tackle Dylan Wonnum had an unusual condition where each of his hip bones were growing inward, so he had surgery during the offseason and is also out.

Defensive end J.J. Enagbare was injured against Clemson and also had hip surgery. Defensive lineman Tyreek Johnson has a chronic dislocating kneecap, the same problem receiver OrTre Smith had.

Freshman linebacker Mohamed Kaba will also be out after tearing his ACL during his final high school season. Muschamp couldn’t comment on quarterback Collin Hill, who transferred from Colorado State, due to him not officially being added to the roster. Hill tore his ACL in September and would be questionable for spring.