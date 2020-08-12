Will Gamecocks, SEC play football in fall? Time will tell.

COLUMBIA — Whether or not it’s only a stay of execution remains to be seen, but South Carolina and the SEC continue to take all possible steps to prevent termination.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their fall football seasons Tuesday in a ground-shaking move for college athletics, but the three remaining Power-5 conferences — the SEC, ACC and Big 12 — are proceeding with what they had planned.

The SEC season is scheduled to start on Sept. 26, so there's still plenty of time to see what happens with the coronavirus, especially as non-athlete students return to campus.

“We are staying the course,” USC athletics director Ray Tanner said Tuesday. “I’m hopeful we’ll be able to play. We might not be able to play, we’re moving down that path. But there’s some time yet.”

The newest issue related to COVID-19 is myocarditis (heart inflammation), an after-effect of the virus that has been discovered in at least 15 Big Ten players who tested positive for COVID.

USC has been conducting heart tests along with COVID tests, Tanner said, with myocarditis detection in mind.

“Yes, we are very thorough. We’re doing the (base coronavirius) testing, the antigen testing, the antibody testing. If we get a positive back, we do the EKG as well, which is not the case across the country,” Tanner said. “We do that. The SEC, if we’re able to move forward, we’ll all be doing the same testing, every week. A lot of times we’ll get test results in the same day.”

That will certainly detect myocarditis, but prevention remains the key issue.

Some campuses are proceeding with online-only classes. Clemson, for instance, is holding strictly online classes for the first month of school and will measure the rise of positive tests. USC will have a mix of in-person and online classes.

Students in class, even wearing masks and social distancing, could catch the virus. The other parts of college life, mostly social, open that possibility as well.

For now, the USC football players are safe in their bubble.

“It’s less than five percent in our building. Two of the positives we had in July were guys that had been out of town and had come back in for a test,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “Really proud of them being able to handle a very difficult situation. We’re encouraging them to lead a boring life.”

The numbers for USC’s other athletes (two soccer teams, two basketball teams plus the volleyball and cross country teams are also on campus) also look good and Tanner feels the department’s protocols will help when the majority of the student body begins returning on Saturday. Fall sports are still on, for now, and Tanner hopes the situation stays that way until and past Sept. 26.

“Safety is paramount regardless of whether COVID is going on or not,” he said. “That’s our focus all the time, we’ve got to protect our young men and young women that play sports the very best way we can.”

The coronavirus has changed every facet of college life and isn’t going away for quite some time. But the Gamecocks, their SEC brethren and two other major conferences are still hoping and preparing to avoid a shutdown.