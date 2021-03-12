COLUMBIA — The Question: Does South Carolina move on from a men’s basketball coach who took the Gamecocks to the 2017 Final Four because he can’t make the NCAA Tournament consistently, something no coach in 45 years has ever done at USC?

This is what’s facing the USC brass after the Gamecocks finished a 6-15 season with a resounding splat, 76-59 to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament on March 11. It has been an incredibly trying year, the COVID-19 pandemic forcing three pauses that wiped seven weeks of the season and coach Frank Martin twice contracting the disease.

USC is long past the point of giving coaches a pass because of COVID-19. The school fired football coach Will Muschamp in November and parted ways with swimming coach McGee Moody on March 8. The Gamecocks will also be searching for a new men’s soccer coach after Mark Berson retires at the end of this season.

With only two years left on his contract and no extension coming, Martin’s future is being debated: The 2017 Final Four run and 153 wins vs. nine years with one NCAA Tournament appearance.

Eddie Fogler got the Gamecocks to two NCAA Tournaments in a row in the 1990s and won the program's only SEC regular-season championship (but never won an NCAA Tournament game).

But Martin posted four winning SEC seasons when the four coaches preceding him had three in a combined 21 years.

“This year has been a complete you-know-what show from Day 1. I would hope you know where I stand, me and my family. And at the end of the day, I’m going to visit with my bosses, who I respect tremendously, when the season ends,” Martin said. “They all know I’ve had countless opportunities to leave and I’ve chosen to not even talk (to other schools). If I’m wanted, this is where I want to call home.”

But there has been no progress since that magical run to the 2017 national semifinals. The three years since haven’t been close either, although last year’s team most likely would have qualified for the NIT if there had been a postseason.

Martin inherited a program from Darrin Horn that had little to no chance of making the postseason in at least his first two seasons. His fourth team was the first Power-5 team with 24 wins to not get into the NCAA Tournament in at least 14 years. Martin and Frank McGuire in the 1970s are the only two USC coaches to ever win an NCAA Tournament game.

But has the time come for a change?

USC athletics director Ray Tanner, who has twice spoken about Martin’s program during monthly visits to a Columbia radio station, mentioned that very thing. While clarifying that there is a need to “look under the hood,” he mentioned the postseason appearance record.

“I know that the program is in better shape now than it was when he got here, in so many ways,” Tanner said. “But you’re still going to have the analysis, whether it’s internally or externally or fans or whoever may say, ‘Well, they made one tournament, if they don’t make it this year, in nine years.’ And that’s the real data.”

Factors to consider:

COVID

Martin’s two bouts with COVID-19 caused patches of hair to fall out (he eventually shaved his head) and robbed him of his energy. The team paused three times due to the virus from Dec. 8-Jan. 14.

The team’s trademark defense has been atrocious, the Gamecocks dead last in the SEC in scoring defense. It’s also one of the worst shooting teams in the league.

Different players have missed games at different times, lately due to injury. Starting center Alanzo Frink is the most notable, playing three games but none since Dec. 8, stating on Jan. 26 that he was out for the season due to “medical reasons.”

The crash of 2021

Despite losing All-SEC performer Maik Kotsar, the Gamecocks returned A.J. Lawson, Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant.

Lawson has been divine. Couisnard has been in a shooting slump all season. Bryant has been the team’s spark and has grown into his role as team leader, although it hasn’t helped with wins.

A 72-66 win at No. 22 Florida on Feb. 3 made the Gamecocks 5-6 and restored hope. They lost their next six and won one game the rest of the year.

Post-Final Four

Without the core of that Final Four team, the next team naturally stumbled but there were pieces to build around.

The problem was Martin had to keep plugging holes created by unexpected problems, such as five players being arrested for crimes involving a BB gun in 2016 (four eventually left) and the talented but troubled Rakym Felder.

“That doesn’t mean we recruited bad kids, but we recruited people who didn’t fit who we are,” Martin said before the season. “We got really young again. We took two grad transfers after that. Then you lose them, so you get young again. It’s a combination of all those things.”

Losses to the worst teams on the non-conference schedule didn’t help, either. The Gamecocks went 17-16, 16-16, 18-13 and then 6-15 this year after the Final Four season.

1-in-9

Martin has been to one NCAA Tournament in nine seasons. USC as a program has been to nine tournaments in 81 years (not counting 2020, as there was no tournament), which averages one every nine seasons.

Their best stretch was going four straight years from 1971-74, the only four appearances in McGuire’s 16-year tenure. They have had one repeat performance since, in 1997 and 1998 under Fogler.

The buyout

Martin’s contract was deservedly reworked after the 2015-16 season, and again after the Final Four season. His original buyout would have paid him 66 percent of his remaining guaranteed salary if fired without cause; that was changed to 100 percent.

He will be owed $6.5 million if USC fires him this year. During a pandemic crunch and already having paid $12.9 million to Muschamp to go away, plus the salary and potential buyout of a new coach’s contract, can USC afford it?

Of course, Martin and USC could also agree on a settlement to spare the term “fired.”

The answer?

Were the team’s struggles this season primarily related to COVID-19? Has USC gone as far as it can under Martin?

Martin will not retire and it’s doubtful he would resign without some kind of settlement. He spoke this week of his desire to stay.

“Where does the university stand? That’s not for me to answer, because I’m not them and I’m not having those talks with those people right now,” he said. “When you build things without cheating, it takes time. You know I fixed this program and I know what’s not working this year, but the program ain’t broke. We fixed it once from a bad situation, we’ll fix it again.”

Change or more of the same?

Fresh or stale?

The debate began when the clock hit zeroes on March 11 in Nashville.