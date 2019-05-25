COLUMBIA — Marcus Lattimore clinching the SEC East. Duane Notice’s “dagger dunk” that sent South Carolina to the Final Four. Whit Merrifield’s single and A’ja Wilson’s putback that each solidified a national championship.
And the 178 current members who have all been honored with a night but don’t have a permanent place for others to remember them.
All of Gamecocks athletics’ greatest moments and individuals could finally be in one spot, if logistics can be worked out.
“To say it’s been a long time coming is quite an understatement,” said Tommy Moody, chairman of USC’s Athletic Hall of Fame. “We talk a lot about being a little bit behind on this and behind on that, so we spend money on recruiting and facilities. Sometimes we don’t remember the past like we should. And South Carolina’s got a good past.”
Athletics director Ray Tanner recently confirmed that talks have been had about building a standalone Hall of Fame at USC. It’s a long way from done and is only in the discussion phase, but it is being mentioned, which is a start.
Created in 1967, the USC Athletics Hall of Fame inducted at least one athlete nearly every year through 1996. Beginning in 1997, it inducted a full class every year through 2017.
The new protocol is having an induction every other year, with the next set for mid-October (the new class should be announced by mid-July). Honorees are brought into town with their families and given a full event, complete with a plaque listing their name and accomplishments.
The athletes get the plaque, USC issues a press release and …
That’s it.
There is no one place on campus to see all of the inductees. There is no identical plaque the university displays.
There are spots. The new Long Family Football Operations Center has interactive displays for football highlights, Founders Park has national championship baseball displays, Colonial Life Arena has upgraded trophy cases for its recent highlights. Tanner has also been at the front of a movement to do more in recognizing the past, which included honoring the jerseys of softball’s Trinity Johnson, track and field’s Miki Barber and Terrence Trammell and baseball’s Earl Bass this spring.
But one place to encompass all of it? There isn’t one, and any discussions of one in the past were quickly dwarfed by the need for a new practice facility, a new track, a new tennis complex, etc.
“Our closest Hall of Fame is at (Mike Safran’s Gamecock Shop) on Whaley Street,” Moody said. “We don’t have anywhere to push a button and watch George Rogers run 80 yards or John Roche hit the game-winner at the first game at Carolina Coliseum.”
It’s easy to see why there hasn’t been a Hall before. USC always had something else that needed to be done, and something that could have helped win more games by enticing more recruits or elevating the student-athlete experience.
As grand as a Hall of Fame could be, it wouldn’t be a money-maker, and there wasn’t a lot of room on campus to build one.
Now?
“The Floyd building is on hold right now. We’re not moving forward right now with the Floyd building,” Tanner recently said. “We’re doing further studies on what we might do down there.”
The Floyd football building at the north end of Williams-Brice Stadium is vacant after its former residents (the football coaches) moved to their new digs at the Long building. It was originally going to be a $750,000 renovation to turn it into club space for football, but that’s been scrapped.
A Hall of Fame, Tanner said, could go there if the space is deemed large enough. It would be an ideal place for all of the foot traffic that is in that area during every home football game and beckon to fans who often pull to the side of George Rogers Boulevard to take their pictures in front of the USC sign on the back of the scoreboard.
Many other schools have a Hall of Fame. Auburn and TCU put theirs in the lobby of their basketball arenas, which Clemson also used to have before renovating Littlejohn Coliseum. Georgia’s opulent Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall and UCLA’s Athletics Hall of Fame, featuring walls displaying the school’s 117 national championship trophies, are the gold standards.
Whatever the design, if USC definitely moves forward on its own Hall of Fame, it’s long overdue.