COLUMBIA — Jordan Burch committed to play football at South Carolina on Wednesday, an amazing event considering what the Gamecocks went through this season.

While it always seemed USC had a great chance at landing one of the country’s best prospects, the power brokers it was up against for Burch — LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia — each seemed far too tall to hurdle.

Yet USC did get Burch’s decision, giving Gamecocks from Santee to Seattle a very needed reason to smile.

The joy lasted a couple of hours.

Burch committed to USC, certainly. There’s no reason to doubt that his commitment is genuine, as playing close to home was a large factor in his decision.

But he didn’t sign the binding letter of intent that would have made it official. Meaning that since he also didn’t sign it Thursday or Friday, the last two days of the early signing period, he’s still fair game to all those recruiters from LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia …

And any other school that wants to keep trying to sway him.

Saturday started a six-week stretch where Burch can be contacted by any coach, recruiter, fan or well-wisher asking him where his USC commitment stands, and shouldn’t he consider this other school?

“(Will Muschamp) is a good coach, and I see that the program is rebuilding,” Burch told ESPN in his only comments about his commitment (he declined all interviews afterward, as he has throughout his recruiting). “It’s one reason why I’m going there.”

To be clear, nobody around Burch thinks that it’s any possibility he would entertain other offers. One reason for him to wait until the traditional signing day on Feb. 5 is quite simple.

“I think Jordan and (fellow USC commit Alex Huntley) value signing with their teammates, and to me that’s a reason they decided not to sign early,” Hammond coach Erik Kimrey said.

Hammond has a group of young men who have accomplished great things together on the field, and they all want to leave together. They couldn’t have a big signing ceremony Wednesday due to two reasons — it was in the middle of exams, and some of the players haven’t decided on their colleges — so they would have to do it in February.

Burch, Huntley, Andre Wilson, Saul Diaz, Bradley Dunn, Fabian Goodman (the son of Gamecocks alum Andre Goodman, who will sign as a preferred walk-on at USC) and Muschamp’s son, Jackson, will have a group ceremony in February. Kimrey confirmed the plans for that during a Thursday radio appearance.

Another suggested reason was Burch and Huntley couldn’t sign because Hammond doesn’t allow early graduation, but that isn’t true.

Hammond doesn’t allow early graduation due to how its academic year is set up, but all that means is prospects can’t enroll early in college. There was nothing stopping Burch or Huntley from signing their letters if they wanted to.

Muschamp couldn’t comment publicly on Burch because his letter is not in, meaning he, like four other commitments in the class including Huntley, is still not an official Gamecocks signee.

New Gamecocks offensive coordinator Mike Bobo talks 'balance' Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo outlined his plans for the Gamecocks this week.

Asked if he was concerned about any of those verbal commits changing their minds, Muschamp responded with a flip, “Nah, absolutely none. Excited about them.”

Muschamp did, though, fire a few cannonballs across the bow about others’ recruiting methods. It’s no secret how difficult November and December have been for Muschamp and USC, with losses on the field threatening losses in the recruiting class. That didn’t happen, the Gamecocks holding onto every one of their guys, although some were a little more hesitant than they were at first.

“We face a lot of negativity outside our campus and some on our campus,” Muschamp said. “We kind of have a policy around here that we’re going to promote the University of South Carolina. I think that’s how you do things with class, and I learned a lot about the stuff I already knew about the people around us.”

USC President Bob Caslen spent a couple of weeks in November publicly commenting on Muschamp’s job status and then fruitlessly trying to walk it back. Caslen tried to clarify his earlier clarifications after a Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, saying he shouldn’t have assumed he could have a “normal conversation” with the press.

That was the build-up to Burch’s decision Wednesday, where he put on his USC cap but didn’t sign his letter. There’s no reason to think that Burch will switch his pledge, despite a long two months ahead where he will still be considered by many to be an available prospect, since if he was still deciding what school to pick, he didn’t have to even verbally commit.

He did, but despite that, despite the confidence of those around him, despite all Burch having to do is not answer the phone, respond to a text or read his mail from those other recruiters, they can still contact him. While an incredible moment for USC on Wednesday, his verbal commitment was only verbal, in the eyes of football recruiting.

Fast-forward to Feb. 5 and there will likely be many smiles and declarations that USC was never worried that Burch would follow through on his word of Dec. 18. The Gamecocks will be laughing about this.

They just have to wait six weeks to do so.