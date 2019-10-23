COLUMBIA — He’s used to nicknames. When he was given the unwieldy name DaQuarious Demond Denson at birth, it was an act of mercy for his folks to shorten it to “Mon.”

South Carolina's football team has several more names for Denson as he winds toward completing his fifth season as the Gamecocks’ career backup running back.

“In the Wings.”

“Waiter.”

“You’re Still Here?”

But the one used most and seems most appropriate is "Clutch."

“He wants to do what’s best for the team,” USC center Donell Stanley said. “When his number’s called, he always produces.”

Rico Dowdle, the Gamecocks' top rusher, went down with a sprained knee on the first play of last week's game against Florida, so Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster was elevated to the No. 1 spot (and rushed for 175 yards against the Gators). With A.J. Turner nursing a sore hamstring, the Gamecocks had limited options behind Feaster.

So they did what they always do, what they’ve done the past three seasons. One guy sits down, Mon Denson stands up, and then tramples the opponent.

After gashing the Gators for 58 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, Denson’s career average is 5.1 yards per carry (the school record is 5.7). He’s toted the ball in three games this year and averaged 7 yards per carry.

Always too short, always too light, always got one or two players in front of him, Denson (5-10, 215 pounds) twiddles his thumbs on the bench and ignores the transfer portal. He graduated in May and his only thought was returning for one more season at USC.

So he did, through Feaster’s transfer from Clemson and Denson knowing USC didn’t bring a talent like him in to not play.

Denson always dresses, always travels and always plays on special teams but barely in the position he was brought in to play. And yet every single time he’s been called on as the emergency running back, he's delivered.

“It’s hard to play three backs. He’s certainly been deserving,” coach Will Muschamp said. “Another great example of a great teammate who’s waited his turn and been very productive when he’s had his opportunities.”

Denson should get several carries Saturday when the Gamecocks visit Tennessee, as Dowdle is doubtful and Turner is questionable at best. He’s acknowledged his frustration several times but never talked about leaving.

“Once again, it’s something I practice on, something coach harps on us about. Making sure we’re ready when our number’s called,” said Denson, who is from LaGrange, Ga. “That was what I was expecting. Whenever somebody goes down, I know I got to step in and take over.”

When he has stepped in, his numbers have often been better than those of the players' he's backing up, players judged better than him.

But Denson gets it.

He doesn’t look like the prototypical college running back … until he starts running.