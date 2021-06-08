Was Gamecocks' baseball season a success? Past history says no, recent history says yes.

COLUMBIA — Mark Kingston said it after South Carolina’s season ended.

“We got rewarded with success this year, a lot of success,” the Gamecocks’ fourth-year head coach said. “But when you don’t get that ultimate success that we were all shooting for this weekend, you feel for them.”

Nobody likes losing, and when the tears and emotions seen throughout USC’s clubhouse spilled into a brief postgame moment, it was poignant. Several players sat in the rain on the field reflecting on the end of their season, and in some cases careers. Kingston pointed out that the Gamecocks had been through an awful lot just to get to the postseason, rising past a canceled 2020 season and daily COVID-19 testing for the past year, and those sacrifices needed to be recognized.

Yet as the rain fell following the 3-2 season-ending loss to Virginia in the NCAA Regionals, criticism approached. It’s a bottom-line game and business, and the question loomed.

Was this season a success?

It’s difficult to find a definite answer.

The Gamecocks reached the postseason, which is always the goal. They hosted an NCAA Regional, which is always another goal, although the only reason they did so this year was because Old Dominion, the top seed in the Columbia Regional, couldn’t.

They had a winning record through one of the nation’s toughest schedules. They won more than they lost in the SEC, never an easy task when even the league champion loses 8 to 10 league games per year. They won the annual season series over archrival Clemson.

By those measures, the season was a success.

By the program’s historical standards, it wasn’t.

The Gamecocks are supposed to reach the postseason every season as the bare minimum. Baseball has been the program to set the watch by when it comes to playing postseason ball for decades, the unicorn of USC athletics in that regard. And it’s hard to swallow losing in a home regional for the second time in three tries (the first was 2014 under former coach Chad Holbrook) when the Gamecocks had won all of the 13 previous home regionals.

Then again, by recent historical standards, it was a successful year. The Gamecocks missed the postseason three times in five years starting in 2015. Yes, the program from 2000-13 was at the point where it was stunning when it didn’t make a Super Regional, but times have changed.

“Not a great year but a very, very good year, and one we can build on,” Kingston said.

Kingston’s three complete seasons (2020 was called off after 16 games) have featured a Super Regional, a missed postseason and a regional. His teams have lost at least 23 games per season but the record doesn’t matter so much as where the team finishes, which in two of three years, has been in the postseason.

This team started 11-0 and played .500 ball the rest of the way, finishing 34-23. The Gamecocks lost two one-run games in the regional after winning a one-run game to start it.

“We did everything we could. We fought hard all season,” third baseman Brennan Milone said. “It was a tough end but everything we did, we thought we were going to come out with a win. But we didn’t.”

The team’s hitting drastically sunk after the hot start and is the main reason the Gamecocks aren’t still playing. The ultimate indignity is that because of NCAA rules passed for just this year, the Gamecocks will be watching a team clinch a trip to the College World Series this weekend on their home field.

That could have been them. If they could have found an extra hit. If they could have thrown one more strike. If they had never hosted in the first place, making a road regional loss not quite so bad.

There were some successful parts of this season, and compared to all but 63 other teams in the country that didn’t make the tournament and the Gamecocks’ recent history, it was a successful season. The three straight CWS trips and two national championships from 2010-12 say it wasn’t as successful, but those glory years continue to get further and further away.

“Clearly, our pitching has gotten to the point now where we can be considered among the best. We still have some work to do offensively. I think it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out we still need to make more progress in that area,” Kingston said. “The total picture is it was a good year, but we want great years around here.”