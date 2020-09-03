Wando's OrTre Smith opts out of Gamecocks' season

COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp mentioned it last week. Redshirt junior OrTre Smith, a Mount Pleasant native and Wando High alum, wasn’t having problems with the balky knee that’s affected his last two seasons but “had a little bit of an issue.”
The issue was concerns about coronavirus. Muschamp announced on his call-in show on Thursday that Smith will opt out of the season.
It’s been a checkered path for Smith, who burst onto the scene in 2017 with 30 catches and three touchdowns while starting 10 of 13 games. He only got into two games in 2018 before a chronically dislocating kneecap (a genetic condition) ended his season.
He was limited in 2019 while recovering and caught nine passes with a touchdown in nine games. Expected to have the chance to really step forward in a receiver room with only one known producer — senior Shi Smith — OrTre Smith will instead take a season away.
His scholarship will remain intact and because the NCAA is allowing every player to have 2020 as a year that doesn’t use eligibility, Smith can still have two seasons of football if he wants to use them.
Muschamp also announced another opt-out, and an opt-in. Receiver Randrecous Davis will join Smith in sitting out the season while offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes, who opted out before the season, will opt back in.
“He called and said, ‘I miss you guys,’” Muschamp said.
Rhodes, who started 10 games at left guard last year, will have to go through the coronavirus quarantine before he can be cleared to practice but is set to rejoin the team.
Davis, a redshirt senior, has always won coaches’ raves for his ability but has not been able to stay on the field. A hamstring injury in 2016 cut short a season where he started one of his two games and a sports hernia and a soft-tissue injury hindered his preseason development in 2017, although he played 11 games.
The past two years saw a reoccurrence of a groin injury and held him to six games and Davis missed all of 2019 with a high ankle sprain.
Muschamp also announced that in the Gamecocks' last round of COVID testing, the team had four positives.