COLUMBIA — This isn’t anything it isn’t used to. South Carolina has dealt with disappointment all season.

It’s responded each time. And the Gamecocks really, really need to respond again.

“We have a great culture here. We have really good leadership on our football team,” coach Will Muschamp said this week after a 41-21 loss to Tennessee cranked up the noise from unhappy fans. “And when you go through adversity, you handle those things. And our guys will handle it in a first-class manner.”

Muschamp isn’t deaf and wasn’t ducking the importance of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt. USC has zero room for another misstep if it wants to get to a bowl game, and while winning the next three games is daunting (and the most likely way to get bowl eligibility), it isn’t impossible.

Talking about team culture and locker-room atmosphere is a good indication that a coach can’t find anything else positive to motivate his team. But Muschamp knows the Gamecocks are talented enough to win their next three, and it’s on him if they don’t do it.

Four keys to a Gamecock victory:

Run Feaster, run

Tavien Feaster is averaging 127.5 rushing yards over his past two games, and Vanderbilt has the worst rushing defense in the league. Muschamp has been adamant that USC needs to throw the ball better, but it can do that next week.

There’s an epidemic among all coaches to stop doing what’s working because “that’s what the opponents expect.” They expect it because it works. If Feaster is picking up 8 to 10 yards a carry (or even 2 to 5), let him keep doing it until Vanderbilt can stop it.

That runs the clock, that gives the Gamecocks’ defense a rest, that takes the pressure off Ryan Hilinski to be perfect when he does throw the ball.

Turn up the pressure

Tennessee went with max protection along the offensive line most of the last game to deny pressure on quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. USC stayed away because why do it if it wouldn’t work, figuring the rest of its defense could cover the Volunteers’ receivers.

That backfired. Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway treated USC’s secondary like a bug zapper greets mosquitoes.

USC couldn’t cover and kept insisting it could. Seven-man protection or not, the Gamecocks should have loaded the box more and at least gotten to Guarantano to knock him out of his rhythm.

Vanderbilt’s QB situation is intriguing. Mo Hasan is recovering from a concussion sustained two weeks ago. Former starter Riley Neal has been known to make mistakes when harassed.

Drop the hammer

The Gamecocks insisted they couldn’t pressure Guarantano so they kept trying to cover those receivers with players they knew couldn’t do it. In short, they knew that square peg was gonna fit in that round hole if they just turned it this way … or that way … or from an angle.

If somebody’s not doing his job properly, give someone else a chance. Move a starter at another position to that spot to see if he can do it. Do something other than continuously sending in the same guy who has proven he can’t do it.

That’s on the offensive line, punt coverage, any area where Tennessee completely humiliated the Gamecocks last week.

Walk the walk

USC's players said they were behind Muschamp 100 percent and that any shortcomings are their fault.

“Everybody can blame coach Muschamp and all that, but when he puts us in the right position and we don’t make the plays, that’s not his problem,” tight end Nick Muse said, echoing his teammates. “That’s our problem.”

They say they’re not giving up. They say they’re fighting for their coach, themselves, the program.

It's time to prove it.

Don’t have the mistakes that always seem to snowball. Play harder, smarter, more disciplined.

This is a game the Gamecocks should win, just as last week was.

Prediction

South Carolina 31, Vanderbilt 14