USC's multi-million buyout of Will Muschamp less than full amount owed

COLUMBIA — It was never going to be a painless affair, by sentiment or by the pocketbook.
But South Carolina managed to get out of the Will Muschamp Era with a little bit of feel-good.
USC will pay Muschamp, who was fired on Nov. 15 in the middle of his fifth season with a 28-30 record, $12.9 million to buy out the rest of his contract, his separation agreement said. The total would have been $15.3 million if USC had not tried to negotiate.
Muschamp will take the lump sum of $12.9 million, or already has, as the agreement said he was supposed to be paid by Dec. 31. Otherwise, he would have received a monthly payment toward the full $15.3 million through December 2024.
The buyout was financed from athletic funds, athletic director Ray Tanner confirmed.
Muschamp was given a million-dollar raise after a nine-win season in 2017, just the seventh season of nine or more wins in school history, and had the length of his contract extended from the end of the 2020 season to the end of the 2023 season, with an annual $200,000 raise. His buyout terms were also amended, stating that USC would owe him 75 percent of the remaining contract if he was fired without cause instead of the 70 percent on his original deal.
After a 7-5 regular season in 2018, Muschamp was given another one-year extension through the 2024 season. Then the Gamecocks were shellacked 28-0 by Virginia in the Belk Bowl.
USC went 4-8 in 2019 and was 2-5 in 2020 before Muschamp was fired. Interim head coach Mike Bobo, now offensive coordinator at Auburn, went 0-3 to finish a 2-8 season.
Muschamp had agreed to sacrifice the annual $200,000 raise in his deal to reward running backs coach Thomas Brown after the 2019 season, but Brown split for a position with the Los Angeles Rams before the deal was signed. Therefore, the raise was never canceled, although Muschamp did voluntarily sacrifice 10 percent of his 2020 salary to help the athletic department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
USC got out of the entanglement owing less than what it could have, especially since Muschamp could have dug in his heels and told USC to pay him every penny he was owed, as the language in the contract was on his side. Tanner has previously said that due to the pandemic, USC is estimated to lose $58 million from its former budget.
The Gamecocks gave new coach Shane Beamer a five-year contract worth $2.75 million per year. USC is also going to have to borrow money from the university as a bridge loan to cover the pandemic shortfall, according to remarks from USC Chief Financial Officer Ed Walton last week.
The amount of the loan will be determined near the end of June, Tanner said.