USC vs. Clemson baseball: 'I know they’re ready, I know we’re ready, so let’s play.'

COLUMBIA — He looks gaunt, thinner than he was the past two years, and the smiles aren’t as prevalent as they were. Mark Kingston knows what’s at stake this year for him at South Carolina, and while there will always be a few losses in baseball, his third Gamecocks squad better not have too many of them.

In that vein, this weekend’s South Carolina-Clemson series won’t determine that much. The Gamecocks won it last year but still stumbled to a 28-28 record after the 10-week SEC crucible cut them wide, deep and often.

But a second consecutive rivalry series win will at least provide some good tidings as USC gets into the last leg of its non-conference schedule, and keep the howls for change that emerge after every loss to a minimum.

“Again, we want to win it very badly, as I’m sure they do, too. When all’s said and done, big picture, two years ago, we lost the series and we were a game from Omaha. Last year, we won the series in dominating fashion on Sunday, and we had a tough year the rest of the way,” Kingston said. “It doesn’t guarantee Omaha, and it doesn’t guarantee a bad season regardless of what happens this weekend.”

He was right, but the Gamecocks don’t want a repeat of their last weekend. Two bad ones in a row would set up an even worse trend for the rest of the year.

USC (6-2) lost a series to Northwestern last weekend, each defeat in 10 innings. The Wildcats played outstanding defense throughout, the weather wasn’t great and much could be passed off as “that’s baseball.”

“That’s baseball” isn’t acceptable at USC, which has missed three postseasons in five years. So when the Wildcats won the Sunday game to take the series, on a bases-loaded walk, the Gamecocks had suffered their first two losses of the season to a team that hasn’t had a winning record in 20 years, and hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 1957.

Wikipedia is an unreliable source, but one line in the Wildcats’ entry was telling.

“The Wildcats picked up a series win this weekend over a former but now fallen SEC great in South Carolina.”

Easy to see how that glares, when the same problems of last season rose against the Wildcats and in a 6-5 midweek win over North Florida. Even considering the sport’s unpredictability, the common-sense approach said, “If you can’t beat Northwestern, how can you win in the SEC?”

That played into Kingston’s fiery speech to his team in the middle of Tuesday’s game after another bases-loaded walk and two errors gifted North Florida four runs. USC responded, won the game and has Clemson next.

The SEC schedule will determine the postseason, and thus the program’s trajectory. But this series, simply because it’s three games that could be had, can’t hurt.

Especially against the Tigers, with two of the three games in Columbia (Saturday’s “neutral” site is Segra Park, less than four miles from USC’s home stadium). Especially in a year-long celebration of that glorious 2010 season, when the Gamecocks won their first College World Series, and beat Clemson twice in Omaha to do it.

“I feel the pressure is you come to this program expecting to have pressure. You expect to win games,” junior infielder Noah Campbell said. “That’s the fun of it. You don’t want to come to some place where it’s going to be easy.”

South Carolina and Clemson have been led by their starting pitching thus far and are discovering kinks to work out. Each would like the learning curve to disappear by Friday’s Game 1.

“I know they’re ready, I know we’re ready, so let’s play,” Kingston said. “Sometimes you need to learn some tough lessons early on that will pay dividends later in the season, and I think everything just gets magnified a little bit more when you play a series like this against Clemson where there will be emotion and intensity and you get an even clearer look at your guys and how they handle things.”

Rotation switch

Kingston announced a pitching rotation change. Thomas Farr will take Brett Kerry’s Saturday spot, between Carmen Mlodzinski and Brannon Jordan.

The decision was made to keep Kerry available for the best chance, or chances, to win the series. Kerry anchored the Gamecocks’ Game 1 win in Clemson last year.