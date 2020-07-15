USC responds to Title IX athletics, sex assault FOIA query: No cases

Four months after the information was requested, the University of South Carolina responded Wednesday to a routine Freedom of Information Act request from The Post and Courier asking for details if student-athletes were involved in sexual assaults, sexual misconduct or Title IX violations.

“The answer is there are none,” a USC spokesperson wrote in an email to The Post and Courier.

The response came after The Post and Courier ran a story online Tuesday and in print Wednesday that was critical of USC's failure to comply with state FOIA law.

The Post and Courier on March 12 asked officials at USC and Clemson for documents related to student-athletes — if any — arrested or convicted of a sexual assault, sexual misconduct or a Title IX violation from Jan. 1, 2019, to March 10, 2020.

Clemson responded on March 27 saying it had no such violations.

USC was reminded on May 11, June 10 and July 8. A school official initially said the request would be sent through proper channels and on June 10 said USC was "waiting for the appropriate entities to identify responsive documentation."

“Although the S.C. FOIA allows public bodies like USC 10 business days to reply to a request for records like these Title IX violation documents, if they don’t do so then a requester like The Post and Courier here can expect to receive the records 30 days from that 10th business day,” S.C. Press Association attorney Taylor Smith told The Post and Courier on Tuesday.

The Post and Courier has regularly sought Title IX and sex assault information from USC, Clemson and other schools. USC in recent years has been compliant with FOIA requests regarding the athletic department, including such topics as concussions and dietary supplements.

Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments Act states that men and women must receive equal treatment and opportunities within public and private athletic departments. Both the Department of Education and the U.S. Supreme Court have found that sexual harassment is a form of sexual discrimination prohibited by Title IX.