USC president, Army vet Caslen speaks on Gamecocks' national anthem protest

COLUMBIA — They have a First Amendment right to do it, and reactions to it, as they have about most protests of this ilk, have been mixed. Some have praised it, some have decried it.

The South Carolina women’s basketball team is in a unique spot when it comes to addressing social justice issues. Its coach, Dawn Staley, has strongly spoken out about the racial unrest in the country this year and will coach the U.S. women’s team in the next Olympics.

USC also has a school president, Bob Caslen, who has spent the majority of his life serving in the U.S. Army. He was asked Tuesday about his thoughts on all but one USC player remaining seated for the national anthem, as has happened before every game this season.

“They have an important message. They have an incredibly important message,” Caslen said. “I gave 42 years of my life for the right for them to do that. It’s their constitutional right.”

Caslen also feels the message is being overlooked.

“I think they’re losing their message because of the means of delivery. You have a polarized nation, a polarized view of this, and the people that need to hear it aren’t listening,” Caslen said. “So the people that are listening are the people that already know it. My opinion is, find another way to get the message out.”

The president said he met with the team last week.

“We had a great discussion about it,” he said.

Every player but junior Elysa Wesolek has stayed seated during the national anthem before games. Wesolek, from Charleston, has stood to honor military service from her family.

The coaching staff has also stood, except for when Staley took a knee beside one player before USC’s game against N.C. State. The team put out a statement on the team’s Twitter account before the season opener.

“Many of us stayed seated to shine a light on the need for racial equality, social justice and ending systemic racism in our country. One of us chose to stand in honor of her family’s military service,” the statement read. “We know that not everyone will agree with the decisions we made today, but we ask that everyone respect our right to make them.”

One season ticket-holder told The Post and Courier he immediately walked out of the arena and wouldn’t be back when he saw the protest during the first game.

There was one audible “Boo!” before the N.C. State game, when USC’s players sat and the Wolfpack’s players took a knee.

Staley said the team was prepared for the praise and the backlash, and understands each reaction.

“I am (proud). They're the ones that are using their voices and their platform,” she recently said. “We didn’t know what was going to come out of their display of what matters to them, just like we didn't know what was going to come out of Elysa’s standing, or us standing, or us not sitting. That’s what they wanted to do. They talked about it as a group outside of the coaches and we’re going to support them no matter what they decided to do.”

Staley has also responded to numerous applauders and critics on social media, and did clear up one question. When the Olympics arrive and she is coaching Team USA, she will not kneel for the anthem.