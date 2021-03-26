USC leaning toward keeping Frank Martin as basketball coach to avoid another large buyout

COLUMBIA — After two weeks of swirling speculation about his future, Frank Martin appears to be staying as South Carolina’s men’s basketball coach.

Martin and USC are in negotiations that would keep the coach on Colonial Life Arena's sideline for a 10th season next year, sources close to the situation confirmed to The Post and Courier on March 26.

Word of talks broke what was a tense situation about the future of a leading USC program and the prospect of the Gamecocks spending more millions to send away another coach.

After a 76-59 SEC Tournament loss to Ole Miss on March 11, Martin met with Gamecock athletics director Ray Tanner and other USC administrators, expressing his desire for an extension to his current two-year contract.

USC declined and the two sides agreed to let Martin talk to other schools about their head coaching jobs, thus sparing USC the harsh task of potentially firing its third-winningest coach and Martin the stigma of being told to leave.

But no landing spots surfaced for Martin and, when this weekend arrived, the coach’s hefty $6.5 million buyout was enough reason to discuss keeping him in Columbia.

Due to his reworked contract after the greatest accomplishment in program history, the 2017 Final Four, Martin’s agreement was amended to say that if he was ever fired without cause, he would be owed 100 percent of his remaining guaranteed compensation. The original contract was 66 percent.

But after USC paid former football coach Will Muschamp $12.9 million in January to leave, another $6.5 million pill seemed too large to swallow, and South Carolina state legislators entered the picture.

A USC sports information spokesperson had no information on the evening of March 26 about Martin's status for next season.

The apparent decision to keep Martin came a day after USC president Bob Caslen was grilled by a state senator during a budget hearing about how the university could seek $35 million for a new medical school and still pay millions to buy out contracts of coaches.

The exchange was a sign that the buyouts, which would total close to $20 million if Martin was fired, could hurt USC’s ability to win much-needed backing from the legislators for its major projects.

Martin’s name never came up directly, but the future of the basketball coach was clearly implied in exchanges during the hearing.

S.C. Sen Darrell Jackson, D-Columbia, asked Caslen if USC could have spent Muschamp’s buyout money on the medical school if the Gamecocks had not fired the coach.

Caslen explained any extra money would have been used to pare the athletic department’s nearly $60 million deficit from COVID-19 restrictions on games and fans.

Jackson pressed Caslen about how USC could use money to send away coaches for building projects.

“We have established the fact that the athletic money could be used for the medical university or for any future buyouts of any coaches,” Jackson said.

Caslen replied that losing teams hurt USC’s finances, especially when fans can fully return.

“Senator, you got to put it into the business model of what happens the following years if you continue to have such a miserable, losing record,” Caslen said. “I mean, how many fans are going to come to the game and show up for that? And what's the financial impact when you have something like that?”

Jackson countered that universities have survived financially despite losing teams.

“I'm familiar with a whole lot of colleges that have had losing records for years and years and those colleges are doing pretty well and educating a lot of people all across the country,” the senator said. “As important as athletics may be to all of us, including yours truly, there are things that are more important than athletics.”

In an interview on March 26, Jackson said it was not fair that USC would consider getting rid of Martin after he was struck twice with COVID-19.

“He probably got COVID doing his job and the ‘thank you’ he gets is that, ‘We're gonna fire you because you put your life at risk, doing your job,’” Jackson, a church pastor, told The Post and Courier. “Quite honestly, I'm so disappointed in the university for even considering that.”

Jackson added USC would need to do some explaining if they paid another large contract buyout.

“If they did fire Frank Martin, they better justify why they would need one dime from the state," he said.

Now Martin could have a chance to fulfill the pledge when he declared before the SEC Tournament that he fixed the Gamecocks once and he could do it again.

It remains to be seen what kind of roster he would have (no players have entered the transfer portal or finalized their future plans) but while he would likely lose several of his top scorers, he would retain a core of his team and the four prospects he has committed.

Martin will likely receive some sort of contract extension since it's difficult for any coach to recruit with less than four years, an athlete's presumed eligibility, on his deal. There are several ways for USC to also adjust the contract so it doesn't again feature a major buyout.

Martin is the first USC coach since the legendary Frank McGuire to post six straight non-losing seasons and the Gamecocks’ winningest coach in the NCAA Tournament with four wins. He took the Gamecocks to the Final Four, but last season was 6-15.

The Gamecocks have not shown a lot of progress since the Final Four, although much of this disastrous season could be linked to COVID-19.

The pandemic defined the year, forcing three pauses from November to January and removing nearly six weeks’ worth of practices and several games from the schedule. USC never recovered, despite fielding the deepest and most talented roster since the Final Four year.

When Martin was first stricken with COVID-19, some of his hair fell out and he chose to completely shave his head. The second infection left him with sparse energy to coach practice.

Yet the prevailing feeling from school leaders was the Gamecocks still should have been better than what they showed, and after that Final Four was followed by seasons of 17-16, 16-16 and 18-13 and this year with no postseason again, many wondered about the future of the program.

The most repeated remark as this season lurched to an end was 1 in 9, Martin’s NCAA Tournament appearances to seasons at USC. The Gamecocks have been to nine tournaments in 81 years, which also comes to 1 in 9.

A new coach would likely bring a new roster and a very small chance of improving those numbers.

With Martin possibly returning and bringing some of his players back, plus his recruits, it at least offers the promise of a greater chance to reach the postseason and resume the progress he made in his first five years.