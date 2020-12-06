USC formally names Shane Beamer as the Gamecocks' new head coach: 'Perfect fit'

COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer is back.

The former South Carolina assistant coach who has been an assistant coach on teams that have gone to the College Football Playoff in each of the past three years was formally named the Gamecocks' head coach on Sunday. He will hold an introductory news conference Monday.

News of Beamer's hiring broke a half-hour after USC lost its season finale Saturday at Kentucky, 41-18. The Gamecocks finished 2-8, their lowest season winning percentage since going winless in 1999.

Beamer was flown into Columbia on Sunday afternoon where he met with the team at the Gamecocks' $50 million football operations center, the centerpiece of more than $135 million spent on upgrades to facilities for the players and fans in the past decade.

"I believe that Shane Beamer is the perfect fit to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina," USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. "He has worked under some of the greatest coaches in college football and has taken those lessons to become one of the bright, young minds in the game. I believe Shane's energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans."

Born in Charleston while his father Frank Beamer was an assistant coach at The Citadel, Shane Beamer has never been a head coach nor an offensive/defensive coordinator in two decades as a coach, although he was Virginia Tech's acting head coach on the sideline for a win in the 2014 Military Bowl when his father coached from the pressbox after throat surgery.

Still, Beamer has learned under several top-notch coaches during his career. He played and coached under his father at Virginia Tech and worked for Phillip Fulmer at Tennessee. He went to the playoffs with Kirby Smart at Georgia and Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, where he was an assistant head coach for offense before taking the USC job.

Beamer, who at 43 is the youngest coach hired at USC since 1993, already has a plan to hire offensive and defensive coordinators at USC, which is where his success will truly be tied.

"I have been preparing for this moment my entire life," Beamer said in a statement. "I am ready and excited to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina."

USC leaders said they were not hamstrung in the coaching search by Muschamp's $13 million-plus buyout or the athletic department's $58 million revenue shortfall from the COVID-19.

Still, Beamer checked two important boxes.

He is not too costly.

Beamer, who earns $540,000 at Oklahoma, is expected to sign an agreement for around $3 million a year at USC, which would be toward the lower end of SEC coaches.

Beamer sought the job at USC, which is not seen as a top landing spot in the ultra-competitive SEC.

Some bigger names under talk for new schools, like former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, are reportedly looking at programs with more established records of winning. The Gamecocks have won one conference championship in 127 seasons and one division title in 29 years in the SEC.

The other finalists at USC were Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

"President (Bob) Caslen, (Senior Deputy Athletics Director) Chance Miller and I talked to some outstanding candidates for this position," Tanner said. "Shane's candidacy set the bar high as we were talking to other coaches."

Beamer was the favorite from the beginning because of his enthusiasm for the program and potential promise after the school's last three hires were former head coaches — Will Muschamp, Steve Spurrier and Lou Holtz.

Beamer also was helped at USC with backing by a number of former players from when he coached on Spurrier's staff from 2007-10.

Beamer is considered a shrewd recruiter who should help bolster the Gamecocks' roster. He was USC's recruiting coordinator, helping the Gamecocks land NFL players Jadeveon Clowney, Alshon Jeffery, Stephon Gilmore, D.J. Swearinger and A.J. Cann. He also recruited two players who have become Gamecock legends, Marcus Lattimore and Connor Shaw.

He will need to hold on to current recruits ahead of the Dec. 16 early-signing period. Six recruits have decommitted from USC since Muschamp was fired three weeks ago.

Muschamp, a former Florida coach, was let go in the middle of his fifth season after failing to reignite a program that just a few years earlier enjoyed its best seasons ever under Spurrier.

Muschamp went 28-30 in Columbia, losing 13 of his final 19 games and going 2-5 in 2020. Mike Bobo, a former Colorado State head coach brought in to run the offense this season, failed to win any of the three games while he was the interim head coach.

Firing Muschamp midseason was meant to give the Gamecocks a chance to name a new coach quickly after the final game. University leaders were able to interview multiple candidates in the last few weeks of the season before choosing Beamer as the 36th coach in program history.

Beamer has already gotten started organizing his staff. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, an assistant for five years under Muschamp, will not be retained.

David Cloninger contributed to this report.