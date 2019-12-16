COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina could begin selling beer and wine at sports events as early as next month if a proposal wins school board approval Tuesday.

Alcohol sales would start at Gamecocks men's and women's basketball games at Colonial Life Arena and then move to baseball games at Founders Park this spring and football games at Williams-Brice Stadium next fall, multiple sources told The Post and Courier on Monday.

The sales, forecast to generate at least $1 million in profit in the first year, are expected to win approval from the USC board, said the sources who spoke on the condition they not be named to avoid retribution for discussing the university's plans.

South Carolina has studied the issue long enough, and believes it can work.

The plan is to approve the sales, satisfy all the state and university requirements and begin offering beer and wine. Concession workers need to be trained and hired to pour the alcohol.

While USC’s main arena and stadiums will be the launchpads, other venues, such as Stone Stadium used for soccer and Carolina Softball Stadium could eventually be considered. USC will see how alcohol sales got at Colonial Life Arena and Founders Park before finalizing the football plans for the 2020 season.

The $1 million forecast profit from alcohol sales does not including any sponsorships USC might may pick up.

When the SEC dropped its long-standing ban on selling alcohol in its athletic venues over the summer, USC initially said it would study the issue and wouldn’t change at first, since it was doubtful Williams-Brice could be ready to start selling beer for the 2019 season.

Now, with Williams-Brice undertaking a $22.5 million renovation to three sides of its seating areas, adding alcohol lines and kiosks could be included for next season. CLA is already equipped with concession-stand taps and portable stands just to sell beer for when the arena hosts concerts. Founders Park, with wide concourses and a seating capacity of 8,242, wouldn’t have to adjust too heavily to adding alcohol sales.

The SEC began allowing alcohol sales on Aug. 1 and several member schools took advantage. Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Missouri, LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss all began selling beer and wine in public areas while USC, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State did not. Florida declined for football, but has started a pilot program for alcohol sales during basketball games.

LSU cleared $2.26 million from sales at football games, including one game where they sold nearly 55,000 beers ($400,000 profit). Texas A&M said it received about $1.3 million. Each stadium holds over 100,000 fans (Williams-Brice holds 80,250), but the numbers were too strong for USC to not consider.

With an 18,000-seat capacity and only one concourse, Colonial Life Arena has had a few instances where beer lines for concerts were extremely crowded and just walking to a seat was difficult, such as during the Foo Fighters concert in 2017 and Chris Stapleton concert in 2018, but most of the events where alcohol was sold haven’t had issues.

USC drew some scorn for being the only regional host not to sell alcohol when the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in March, but USC pointed out the NCAA would have taken more of USC’s profit if alcohol had been sold.

Elsewhere in South Carolina, The Citadel cadets of legal drinking age were able to purchase beer at Johnson Hagood Stadium football games starting with the 2018 season. The school allowed cadets ages 21 and over to buy up to three 12-ounce cans of beer during games after opening beer sales to non-student fans in a stadium “beer garden” in 2017.​