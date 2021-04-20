COLUMBIA — Beverly Smith is in her 11th year of coaching South Carolina softball and has set a program record with seven consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. In 2018, she got the Gamecocks the closest they’ve been to the Women’s College World Series since reaching the Super Regionals in 2007.

No question she’s been everything USC has needed since she took over. Yet on April 21, she’ll start being judged in a new category.

All that other stuff is great, but can she beat Clemson?

“Every coach wants to win the Clemson game,” Smith said. “I think the anticipation for this game is exciting for our players because they haven’t had that rivalry like the other sports here have had. I’m glad we get to join in the fun.”

The anticipation has built since Clemson formed its softball program. The team's were supposed to meet for the first time a year ago, but that game was wiped out by COVID-19. The Tigers, a stunning success since beginning play last year and currently ranked 16th in the country with a 32-4 record, come to Columbia to start another rivalry series in what’s always a bitter feud, regardless of the sport.

In a normal year it would probably be a Top 25 matchup. The Gamecocks have been a mainstay in the polls under Smith but are scuffling through a rough season, checking in at 23-17.

Rankings are a subplot. This is about who will always have the recognition of winning the very first USC-Clemson softball game.

“The competition, that’s the one thing about SEC play,” Smith said. “We’re used to playing ranked opponents all the time.”

The game will be an annual affair but it’s the start of a new era for softball in the state of South Carolina. For decades, any high school softball player growing up here had one choice if she wanted to play major college softball. No telling how many players grew up wearing orange but when the garnet-wearing Gamecocks offered them a scholarship, they said yes.

“That was always the interesting fact she would tell,” Smith said, relaying the story of former player Victoria Williams, who graduated in 2017. “Her whole family went to Clemson. If Clemson had a program back then, maybe Victoria Williams would have gone there. But she came here and had an amazing experience and we’re glad she did.”

Clemson coach John Rittman, trying to build a program right away, played the transfer portal and was able to land six key players, five of which are heavy contributors this year. The rest of the roster is entirely freshmen or redshirt freshmen.

But the mix resulted in a terrific start. The Tigers have won a lot and immediately created a fan base.

“It was quite a beginning to the program. It was something that kind of took our program by surprise, with all of the fan support,” Rittman said on a preseason radio show. “The atmosphere was so electric.”

Once recruiting gets back to normal, another USC-Clemson rivalry will begin. Which school can get the best softball prospects from the state?

“I would think we would both have an agenda to make sure you get the best out of the state of South Carolina,” Smith said. “I would fully expect we’d go head-to-head in recruiting and for a lot of the players, the decision about whether you want to play in the SEC or the ACC.”

USC has six South Carolina natives on its roster (a seventh, Hannah Kumiyama, is listed as from Lexington, but she moved with her family from California when her older sister, senior Alyssa Kumiyama, signed with the Gamecocks). Clemson has five, two that were at other schools and transferred when the Tigers started their program.

Each program is already recruiting nationally but there are always a handful of in-state elite players yearly that can play Division I softball. Beginning on April 21, one coach will be able to say, “Want to come here, or go to a team that we beat?”

The game is set for 7 p.m. at Carolina Softball Stadium and will be televised on SEC Network.