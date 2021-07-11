USC, Clemson commitments taken during first night of Major League Baseball Draft

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s recruiting class took an expected hit during the first night of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Cooper Kinney, a Gamecock signee from Chattanooga, Tenn., was selected with the 34th overall pick by Tampa Bay. With a slot signing bonus value of $2.148 million, Kinney was projected to bypass college and begin his professional career.
Rays beat writer Marc Topkin said soon after the pick that Kinney was ready to sign his contract.
Clemson also had a recruit taken, when catcher Joe Mack (Williamsville, N.Y.) was selected with the first pick of the compensatory round, the No. 31 overall pick. He was drafted by Miami.
The signing bonus slotted for that pick is $2.312 million. All draftees have until Aug. 1 to accept their draft spots or play college ball.
The Tigers received good news with two other commitments. The chances for Clemson quarterback/pitcher recruits Will Taylor and Bubba Chandler to play in college have increased.
Each prospect, considered potential first-round talents in the draft, wasn’t picked on July 11. While picks on the July 12 second day of the draft can still fetch up to a nearly $2 million signing bonus (and can go higher, depending on a professional team’s bonus pool), there’s also the knowledge that teams only use first-round picks on players they know will sign.
Taylor and Chandler could have set higher bonus requests than teams were willing to pay, in part because they really want to play for Clemson, and that could have caused teams to move on to other prospects. If their names continue to be uncalled during the early rounds of July 12, it seems nearly assured that they will be at Clemson in the fall.
It would be a boon for the Tigers’ football and baseball teams if each enrolls. Each could immediately strengthen coach Monte Lee’s pitching staff in a make-or-break year for his future, after Clemson posted its worst baseball season in 64 years in 2021.
But football coach Dabo Swinney could also use one or each of the youngsters. His quarterback room took a serious hit in spring when backup Taisun Phommachanh tore his Achilles. That left starter D.J. Uigalelei as the only scholarship quarterback on the team for the 2021 season.
Chandler or Taylor could really help shore up a weak spot, although it may only be for a year until Clemson signs another scholarship quarterback. Each would be in school for at least three years before they could get drafted in baseball again.
Day 2 of the draft commences at 1 p.m. on July 12. Live coverage will be carried by MLB Network.