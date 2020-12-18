USC Board not horsing around: Trustees weigh all sides of animal donation

COLUMBIA — They’re keeping an eye on every penny going in and out of the place. It’s responsible and necessary during these trying times.

So the concern balanced the levity when South Carolina’s board of trustees met last week.

“What are they going to do with the horse? Who’s going to feed it?” asked Trustee John Mack Whittle. “Do we ride it, do we look at it? We have to feed it and we feed it until it passes away, so that could be, you know, 15 years. And then we have to have a place to store the horse.”

USC accepted a donation of a horse, a 2007 bay Warmblood gelding named Cracker Jack, for the school’s equestrian program on Tuesday. The horse, appraised at a value of $337,500, will be used by the team in competition and live in the team’s facilities at Blythewood’s One Wood Farm.

Whittle had questions about it since he said he had personal experience with owning horses. Athletics Director Ray Tanner was called to the front of the room to speak on it.

“This is a normal occurrence with our equestrian team where people donate horses,” Tanner said.

“But are we using the horse?” Whittle pressed.

“Yes, we’re riding the horses they’re donating,” Tanner answered.

The cost of stabling Cracker Jack is in the equestrian program’s budget, along with veterinary needs, but there were other considerations. As USC President Bob Caslen mentioned later that day, discussions were held about potentially cutting sports to help the pandemic-related money shortage, and equestrian was one of them. Tanner and Caslen have each said they will do everything in their power to save every sport, but there are no guarantees.

“So, if equestrian went away as a sport, what would we do with the horse?” Whittle asked.

“We would either sell or donate the horse,” another trustee said.

That began another discussion.

“I mean, if you’re going to have the equestrian team, you got to have a horse, you have to have quality horses … ”

“They don’t just go away when you (“No, they do not!” interjected a trustee.) leave in four years.”

“I don’t want to say this incorrectly, but the horses have to take days off because we don’t have enough horses, in any particular time,” Tanner clarified. “So this is an occurrence where we get an opportunity for a donation, there is use for the horse.”

Sure, but is the horse healthy?

“You can’t transport a horse across state lines without the horse passing tests. And this horse was in Ohio, so it would have, legally, it has to go through, screening and blood tests, if you will,” one trustee said.

“I’ll be glad to try to do some research,” Tanner said.

Before the horse was brought up, the board approved another $302,960 donation to the USC library with barely any discussion. That centered on 400 pieces of memorabilia of the rock band Kiss, including original artwork from co-founder and co-singer Paul Stanley.

But Cracker Jack gummed up the works.

Senior Deputy Athletics Director Chance Miller sent a text message to equestrian coach Boo Major, who responded that Cracker Jack was checked out and cleared by a vet and will be used in competition.

With that settled, the board approved the motion by saying “aye.”

There were no nays. Or neighs.