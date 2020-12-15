USC Board approves Shane Beamer's contract worth more than $13 million

COLUMBIA — It wasn’t so much about the figures as it was about the language around them.

Shane Beamer’s five-year contract worth $2.75 million per year was approved by South Carolina’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday, but some were keeping a keen eye on what else was in the document. Specifically, was there a mitigation clause that will help USC if Beamer were to ever be employed elsewhere, and what are the buyout terms if his contract is abruptly ended?

There is no mitigation clause in Beamer’s contract. The buyout states that USC would have to pay 65 percent of Beamer’s remaining deal if it was to ever terminate him.

“I would tell you that certainly, having been through this one time before, I learned a lot in the process. Shane’s been great to deal with,” athletics director Ray Tanner said. “He’s excited about becoming the head coach at this university. He’s very passionate, looking forward to being here, and he’s going to be ready to go.”

Those queries wouldn’t normally be asked before someone has coached his first game, but these aren’t normal times. Not when the applause for Tanner for hiring Beamer has been diluted by the scorn over the amount USC may have to pay former coach Will Muschamp.

It’s been a hot topic the past week as Muschamp’s contract had no mitigation clause, meaning that if he is to find another coaching position, the total of his new contract won’t be subtracted from what USC owes him. There was also the thought-to-be buyout sum of $13.4 million turning into $15.8 million, due to an amendment that was passed by the BOT last year but never put into effect.

The reason was not a simple one: A year ago, Muschamp sacrificed an annual $200,000 raise in his deal to raise the salary of running backs coach Thomas Brown. Brown was gone six weeks later to the Los Angeles Rams and wasn’t being paid by USC anymore; therefore there was no need to honor the amendment.

Muschamp continued to make his contracted $4.6 million, minus a 10 percent voluntary pay cut due to the pandemic. He was fired on Nov. 15 and the Gamecocks finished 2-8.

Negotiations of Muschamp’s buyout continue and as long as USC gets out of it paying less than $13.4 million, it will be seen as a win. But Muschamp is, by the contract’s language, owed every penny of $15.8 million and he is under no obligation to bargain if he doesn’t wish to.

Beamer’s contract has a 65 percent figure while Muschamp’s first contract was at 70 percent, and raised to 75 percent when he was extended after his second season. Beamer's salary will be the lowest among the SEC’s public schools (Vanderbilt is private and does not have to release contract information) but is laden with incentives for postseason appearances.

Vanderbilt just hired a new coach as well while Auburn is in the midst of its own coaching search.

“It’s a situation where we’re going to try our very best to get a good staff in here when he decides who it’s going to be,” Tanner said. “(The assistant coach salary pool is) not set. I think you guys know the range that we’ve been in. We probably won’t deviate too much from that. Could be a tad higher, could be less. It’s according to what happens.”

Beamer also has a buyout he has to pay if he were to ever leave USC for another job. The amount begins at $7 million if he leaves after next season, and ends at $3 million after the 2025 season. Beamer would have to pay USC the full amount within 60 days of departure, unless the parties agreed otherwise.