COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer willingly took less money for his first head coaching job if it meant South Carolina would spend that much more on his assistants. USC agreed, revealing the results on Monday.

The Board of Trustees finalized contracts for eight of Beamer’s coaches worth a total of $8.27 million. All received multi-year deals.

The four coaches that were retained from Will Muschamp’s staff — offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, running backs coach Des Kitchings, outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker — each received a one-year contract extension (through the 2022 season) with no salary increase. Bobo stayed at $1.2 million, Rocker at $525,00 and Kitchings and Peterson at $300,000 each.

The new hires were also given two-year contracts through the 2022 season, except for special teams coordinator Pete Lembo, who got a three-year deal. He will receive $450,000 per year.

Tight ends coach Erik Kimrey gets $200,000, offensive line coach Will Friend $700,000 and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp $460,000.

Stepp’s hire was confirmed on Sunday. Born in Columbia and becoming a football standout at nearby Pelion High, Stepp was a dynamic receiver and kick returner at Furman before starting his coaching career.

"I'm honored to be part of coach Beamer's staff at South Carolina," Stepp said in a statement. "Obviously, it's a chance for me to get back home. I grew up going to Gamecock games and it will be a dream come true to be able to coach on the sidelines at Williams-Brice Stadium alongside coach Beamer."

His first gig was as strength coach and receivers coach at Fort Mill High and then he joined North Greenville’s staff for a year. Stepp was a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2009-11, then moved on to Appalachian State and SMU.

He has coached Arkansas’ receivers the past three seasons and was named one of the country’s Top 25 recruiters by Rivals.com last year. The Razorbacks were the only team in the country to sign four 4-star receivers.

Stepp owes approximately $160,000 to Arkansas as a result of his buyout, and USC will loan Stepp the money. If Stepp remains at USC through Dec. 31, half of the loan will be forgiven. The other half can be forgiven if Stepp lasts the length of his contract. Stepp would have to repay USC a prorated amount if he leaves before Dec. 31, 2022.

All of the non-coordinators have the same buyout if they were to leave the Gamecocks before their contracts end. It’s $100,000 after the first year, and $50,000 before the end of the second.

Bobo’s buyout would be $200,000, dropping to $100,000; while Lembo’s would be $150,000, then down to $100,000 and $50,000.

USC would owe any assistant coach all of his remaining contract if they were to part ways without cause, but the four new coaches have mitigation clauses in their contracts. Those require the coaches to seek another job, with USC being able to save money on the buyout after the coach’s new job salary takes effect.

The Gamecocks still have two spots to fill, one the crucial defensive coordinator role. With Peterson set to handle outside linebackers right now, USC could also add inside linebackers to the defensive coordinator’s role, or have him also coach defensive backs.

Beamer also needs to hire a strength and conditioning coach.