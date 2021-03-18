COLUMBIA — It was always hard to tell what he was most proud of: His status as a South Carolina basketball legend or his grandson, current world No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson.
“A guy wrote a book that had me as one of the top 80 players in ACC basketball history. I always thought that was sort of neat,” Art Whisnant said in a 2016 interview. “I’m excited for Dustin, can’t be no prouder. He’ll be in the South Carolina Hall of Fame too one day.”
Whisnant, who was elected to the state Hall of Fame in 2016 after his USC Athletic Hall of Fame induction in 2001, died on March 17. He was 81.
A three-time All-ACC pick from 1959-62, Whisnant averaged 19 points for his career and still ranks 11th on USC’s career scoring list (he was second behind Jim Slaughter when he graduated). He still ranks first with 880 free-throw attempts during his career.
A 6-4 center, Whisnant was so powerful that when Dan Collins released “The ACC Basketball Book of Fame” in 2013, charting the top 78 players in the league’s history based on the author’s matrix, Whisnant made the cut. He was one of three Gamecocks who did, alongside John Roche and Tom Owens.
A professional basketball career never worked out, although Whisnant was drafted by the L.A. Lakers. He stayed in Irmo, where he guided his grandson’s career.
“I took him to all the tournaments ever since he was 10,” Whisnant said. “We went everywhere playing. Dustin’s so good, he just has to get the focus. He has the talent to be the best in the world.”
Johnson’s talent was fully realized shortly after that 2016 interview, when he won the U.S. Open. Since then, he’s added another major (2020 Masters) to his 24 career wins on the PGA Tour.
Whisnant coached Johnson in middle school basketball and thought he could be great, but golf became his love. The athletic genes were passed down to the rest of the family as well: Johnson’s brother, Austin, played basketball at Charleston Southern before beginning his professional life as Dustin’s caddie. A granddaughter played beach volleyball at Florida State and a great-grandson raised eyebrows when he swam across Lake Marion at age 7.