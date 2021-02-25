USC basketball avoids postseason ban in NCAA case involving ex-coach Lamont Evans

COLUMBIA — A nearly four-year process ended with the same statement South Carolina had at the beginning.

The university had said it had no knowledge of former men's assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans' activities that were part of an FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting, and it shouldn't be punished.

The NCAA agreed.

In a verdict handed down Feb. 25, USC avoided a postseason ban and any scholarship reductions from the NCAA as the organization accepted several light self-imposed sanctions from the university. USC will be on two years’ probation, pay a $5,000 fine and have limited recruiting through the 2021-22 academic year, but it will not face anything further.

Evans, who was also sentenced to three months in prison, was given a 10-year show-cause order, effectively ending his future in college basketball.

"During the NCAA investigation process, members of our athletics staff, Southeastern Conference staff and the NCAA Enforcement staff met in Indianapolis to review the facts of the case," USC athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement. "It was a cooperative meeting and I felt it was important in how we got to this conclusion."

Tanner didn’t want to have his program judged by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process, a new option for schools being investigated. It promises quicker results but once punishment is delivered, the schools can’t appeal.

Tanner has said since September 2017, when Evans’ actions first came to light, that USC had no knowledge of what Evans was doing, and that he had already left the program for Oklahoma State well before then. He was alleged to have accepted between $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from a representative of a sports agent to arrange meetings with star USC guard P.J. Dozier and his family.

Evans never arranged those meetings and Dozier, who turned professional after the 2016-17 season, never signed with that agent. Yet the NCAA determined Evans’ conduct was against NCAA rules, harmed the integrity of college sports and began delivering notices of allegations.

Oklahoma State, where Evans went from USC, was hit with a postseason ban for this year. The school is appealing and the team is eligible to play in the Big 12, NCAA and NIT tournaments while on appeal.

When Oklahoma State's punishment was delivered, many thought USC could be in line for the same. USC offered self-imposed sanctions and the NCAA accepted, citing “Level-I mitigated charges.”

The NCAA sanctions: