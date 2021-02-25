USC basketball avoids postseason ban in Lamont Evans NCAA case

COLUMBIA — A nearly four-year process ended with the same statement South Carolina had at the beginning.

It had no knowledge of former men's basketball coach Lamont Evans' activities that were ensnared in a web cast by the FBI over college basketball recruiting, and it shouldn't be punished.

The NCAA agreed.

In a verdict handed down on Thursday, USC avoided a postseason ban and any scholarship reductions from the NCAA as the organization accepted several light self-imposed sanctions from the university. USC will be on two years’ probation, pay a $5,000 fine and have limited recruiting through the 2021-22 academic year, but it will not face anything further.

Evans, who was also given a three-month prison sentence, was given a 10-year show-cause order, effectively ending his future in college basketball.

"During the NCAA investigation process, members of our athletics staff, Southeastern Conference staff and the NCAA Enforcement staff met in Indianapolis to review the facts of the case," athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement. "It was a cooperative meeting and I felt it was important in how we got to this conclusion."

Tanner didn’t want to have his program judged by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process, a new option for schools being investigated. It promises quicker results but once punishment is delivered, the schools can’t appeal.

Tanner said since September 2017, when Evans’ actions first came to light, that USC had no knowledge of what Evans was doing and he had already left the program for Oklahoma State well before then. He was alleged to have accepted between $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from a representative of a sports agent to arrange meetings with star USC guard P.J. Dozier and his family.

Evans never arranged those meetings and Dozier, who turned professional after the 2016-17 season, never signed with that agent. Yet the NCAA determined Evans’ conduct was against NCAA rules, harmed the integrity of college sports and began delivering notices of allegations.

Oklahoma State, where Evans went to after USC, was hit with a postseason ban for this year (the Cowboys are appealing, and can play in the Big 12/NCAA/NIT tournaments while on appeal). When their punishment was delivered, many thought USC could be in line for the same.

Yet Tanner’s committee presented to the NCAA that while Evans violated NCAA rules, he wasn’t being told to by USC. USC offered self-imposed punishment and the NCAA accepted, citing “Level-I mitigated charges.”

USC will serve:

Two years of probation.

A $5,000 fine (self-imposed by the university).

A reduction of men’s basketball official visits to 25 during the 2020-21/2021-22 rolling two-year period (self-imposed by the university).

A prohibition of unofficial visits in men’s basketball for a total of four weeks during the fall of 2021 and/or 2022 (self-imposed by the university).

A prohibition of men’s basketball telephone recruiting for a six-week period during the 2020-21 and/or 2021-22 academic years (self-imposed by the university).

A reduction in the number of men’s basketball recruiting person days by 17 during the 2020-21 and/or 2021-22 academic years (self-imposed by the university).

A 10-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

The Gamecocks’ finest season, the 2016-17 Final Four year, will likewise remain untouched. That was known since the NOA arrived a year ago and made no mention of Dozier, that season or head coach Frank Martin, but it was still a relief to see it in print.