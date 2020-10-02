USC at No. 3 Florida: Four keys to Gamecocks pulling off big upset

COLUMBIA — Blue is the color of the fan base’s mood, and of the jersey of the next opponent.

South Carolina plays at No. 3 Florida on Saturday, one week after the Gamecocks opened the season at home with a 31-27 loss to Tennessee. USC fans are still feeling the pain of watching their team let another winnable game slip away.

“We’re looking forward to getting back on the field,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “Playing a 10-game conference schedule, seven or eight of these games are going to come down to the last possession.”

USC never got that possession last week when, after forcing a Tennessee punt with 1:29 remaining in the game, the ball hit Cam Smith’s leg and the Volunteers recovered.

The Gamecocks, who have won just two of their past eight games, head into The Swamp as 18-point underdogs. But upsets happen. The last time the Gamecocks played the No. 3 team in the country on the road, they beat Georgia.

Four keys for the Gamecocks to beat the Gators:

Kyle and Kyle

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has become the fuzzy feel-good story of the SEC, the career backup riddling Ole Miss for 400-plus yards and six touchdowns in his 2020 debut. Tight end Kyle Pitts caught four of those TD passes and had eight catches for 170 yards.

USC’s secondary struggled to contain Tennessee, and Florida’s offense with just those two is better than Tennessee. It is worth noting the Gamecocks were without veteran cornerback Israel Mukuamu last week; he is expected to play Saturday.

The Gamecocks’ pass-rush has to be relentless and effective. This would be a fine time for cornerback Jaycee Horn to show why he’s considered a first-round NFL talent, and his first career interception could give the Gamecocks a boost in another area they lost last week — turnover margin.

Arm and Hammer

It wasn’t closer than the score indicated. Florida trounced Ole Miss last week.

Yet the Rebels did pile up 613 yards of offense against the Gators, with 443 passing.

Florida had several key players out last weekend, but it stands that, even if they all return, its defense won’t be that much better. Routes and plays will be there for USC QB Collin Hill, and his 39 passes last week prove that neither he nor coordinator Mike Bobo are hesitant to throw the ball.

The USC receivers that didn’t do much last week should get their chances this week, and Shi Smith could find all sorts of room to operate after ripping the Vols for 140 yards.

Head in the game

Jammie Robinson caught a punt on the 4-yard-line. Cam Smith never heard Robinson screaming at him to watch for the ball on the last rolling kick. Nick Muse dropped a pass that hit his hands on a play that could have been the go-ahead touchdown.

First game. Mistakes happen. But USC could play perfect Saturday and still get trucked. Florida is the better team.

Stay stingy

Lost in the hand-wringing over last week was the Gamecocks’ defense on third down. It was phenomenal, allowing one conversion in 11 chances.

Win on third down, win some ballgames. The Gators are aggressive offensively, trying to pick up yards in quick chunks, and only had 10 third-down tries in a 51-point game last week.

They made six. Florida controlled the game but only won by 16.

Maybe if the Gamecocks get the Gators off the field on third down, they’ll have to play catch-up instead of making the opponent do it.

Prediction

Florida 41, South Carolina 24