Undefeated Clemson shoots into AP basketball Top 25

COLUMBIA — Clemson's hot start to the season hasn't gone unnoticed.
The Tigers (5-0) vaulted from receiving seven votes last week to being ranked No. 24 in this week's AP Men's Top 25. Clemson beat Maryland and Alabama last week and has already established a reputation as a team with suffocating defense.
Clemson begins ACC play at Virginia Tech on Tuesday. The Tigers are scheduled to play the annual rivalry game at South Carolina (1-2) on Saturday, but the Gamecocks are currently paused due to COVID and the game is in question.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Michigan State
5. Kansas
6. Houston
7. Villanova
8. West Virginia
9. Creighton
10. Tennessee
11. Texas
12. Wisconsin
13. Illinois
14. Texas Tech
15. Florida State
16. Missouri
17. Virginia
18. San Diego State
19. Rutgers
20. Ohio State
21. Duke
22. North Carolina
23. Louisville
24. Clemson
25. Michigan
Also receiving votes: Richmond 140, St. Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma State 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona State 13, UCLA 9, Connecticut 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1
Gamecocks stay at No. 5
South Carolina (4-1) stayed at No. 5 in this week's AP Women's Top 25 after being idle last week for exams. The Gamecocks return to action on Thursday against Temple, then are off until Dec. 31, when they begin conference play.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. Louisville
3. Connecticut
4. N.C. State
5. South Carolina
6. Arizona
7. Baylor
8. Oregon
9. Kentucky
10. Texas A&M
11. UCLA
12. Arkansas
13. Mississippi State
14. Maryland
15. Indiana
16. Northwestern
17. Ohio State
18. Syracuse
19. Michigan
20. Missouri State
21. Oregon State
22. Texas
23. USF
24. DePaul
25. Gonzaga
Also receiving votes: Wake Forest 23, Iowa State 25, Michigan State 15, Virginia Tech 13, Georgia 12, North Carolina 5, West Virginia 5, South Dakota State 4, Arizona State 3, Utah 3, Villanova 2, Florida State 2, Boston College 2, Rutgers 1, Iowa 1
