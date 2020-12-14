Undefeated Clemson shoots into AP basketball Top 25

COLUMBIA — Clemson's hot start to the season hasn't gone unnoticed.

The Tigers (5-0) vaulted from receiving seven votes last week to being ranked No. 24 in this week's AP Men's Top 25. Clemson beat Maryland and Alabama last week and has already established a reputation as a team with suffocating defense.

Clemson begins ACC play at Virginia Tech on Tuesday. The Tigers are scheduled to play the annual rivalry game at South Carolina (1-2) on Saturday, but the Gamecocks are currently paused due to COVID and the game is in question.

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Michigan State

5. Kansas

6. Houston

7. Villanova

8. West Virginia

9. Creighton

10. Tennessee

11. Texas

12. Wisconsin

13. Illinois

14. Texas Tech

15. Florida State

16. Missouri

17. Virginia

18. San Diego State

19. Rutgers

20. Ohio State

21. Duke

22. North Carolina

23. Louisville

24. Clemson

25. Michigan

Also receiving votes: Richmond 140, St. Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma State 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona State 13, UCLA 9, Connecticut 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1

Gamecocks stay at No. 5

South Carolina (4-1) stayed at No. 5 in this week's AP Women's Top 25 after being idle last week for exams. The Gamecocks return to action on Thursday against Temple, then are off until Dec. 31, when they begin conference play.

AP Women's Top 25

1. Stanford

2. Louisville

3. Connecticut

4. N.C. State

5. South Carolina

6. Arizona

7. Baylor

8. Oregon

9. Kentucky

10. Texas A&M

11. UCLA

12. Arkansas

13. Mississippi State

14. Maryland

15. Indiana

16. Northwestern

17. Ohio State

18. Syracuse

19. Michigan

20. Missouri State

21. Oregon State

22. Texas

23. USF

24. DePaul

25. Gonzaga

Also receiving votes: Wake Forest 23, Iowa State 25, Michigan State 15, Virginia Tech 13, Georgia 12, North Carolina 5, West Virginia 5, South Dakota State 4, Arizona State 3, Utah 3, Villanova 2, Florida State 2, Boston College 2, Rutgers 1, Iowa 1

