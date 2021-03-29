COLUMBIA — So what now?

The tenure of South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was seemingly granted a stay on March 26 when, helped by an exchange between a state senator and USC president Bob Caslen, odds went from 75-25 Martin goes to 95-5 Martin returns.

It’s now been close to three weeks since the Gamecocks completed a 6-15 season, one that was affected mightily by COVID-19 but also one that many USC administrators felt should have been better than it was.

There has been no declarative word on the situation, which makes sense if Martin is indeed staying. Athletics directors don’t make a habit of issuing statements for coaching situations not involving changes, and Martin and his staff have continued to recruit.

Yet that doesn’t necessarily mean that Martin will be the coach in November. Much could happen between now and next season.

The options

Martin doubtless knows the machinations that have gone on the past two weeks and what side USC was on before the switch. So would Martin want to stay at USC when he knows there are some above him who don’t want him there? He has looked at other jobs the past two weeks and that could continue.

The USC administration agreed to let Martin pursue other jobs after he requested a contract extension that was denied.

None came about, but the coaching carousel is forever spinning.

Two jobs currently could pique Martin’s interest, should they open. South Florida and Cincinnati are each being investigated by their administrations due to allegations against the coaching staffs, leading to multiple player transfers.

Martin is from Miami, less than an hour’s flight from Tampa and USF.

He talked with Cincinnati two years ago about their vacant spot but pulled his name from the running. The Bearcats hired John Brannen, the same coach being investigated today.

The politics

State Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Columbia, directly challenged Caslen during a budget hearing on March 25 about how USC could be asking the state for funds to build a new medical school when it could potentially pay close to $20 million to buy out two coaches:Martin's $6.5 million if he were fired and former football coach Will Muschamp's $12.9 million handed over with his ouster.

Jackson told The Post and Courier that he felt it was unfair for USC to even consider firing Martin due to the clear effect COVID-19 had on the coach and team this season (Martin twice contracted the virus since May 2020).

“If they did fire Frank Martin, they better justify why they would need one dime from the state,” he said.

That led to the switch in thinking on Martin’s tenure, although USC still could decide to proceed to fire Martin, although that seems very unlikely at this point. Jackson wouldn’t like it if USC did, but it would take more than one disgruntled senator to get the entire state legislature to deny USC funds for its facilities.

There is little appetite among university leaders for another large buyout. Getting the money will be tough after Muschamp's buyout and the athletic department's COVID-19 revenue shortfall that could require a loan from the administration.

To retain Martin, USC would probably need to accept the coach’s request and award him a contract extension, but could work it in a way that it still favors the school.

For instance, if it added two years to the deal with the standard raises included (Martin is set to make $3.2 million this year and $3.3 million the next) but adjusted the buyout to where it dropped to zero after two years, USC really has the same deal it has now.

It would give Martin what he desires but he would also know exactly what USC was giving him — a rather lukewarm show of support.

The fans

Some of the more vocal Gamecock fans on Twitter or message boards are back to their familiar meltdown mode and have sworn they won’t attend games or buy season tickets. Others have voiced support for Martin.

There’s still no telling if the pandemic will subside by next season and allow a full house at basketball games, but historically, if a number of fans declare they’re done with the Gamecocks, there are always more waiting to take their place.

It’s why men’s basketball has still had solid attendance despite the team's middling progress the last four years (this year’s COVID-affected numbers notwithstanding).

USC wins on both sides of that argument. If the Gamecocks don’t play well under Martin and in-person attendance sags in the last half of the season, USC has already collected most of its goal through season tickets. That revenue counts even if the holders don’t show up.

There’s the chance that Martin could coach the team into a winner, which always brings fans back. That would overcome the other side of the argument, that a new coach would generate enthusiasm and bring more fans back.

Andy Shain contributed.