COLUMBIA — Parker White scooped the ball off the turf and outran the Alabama defense to the end zone, scoring a most improbable touchdown for South Carolina.

Anyone surprised by the choice from Will Muschamp to call a fake field goal for his gawky 6-foot-5 kicker was even more surprised by the speed White displayed, and the jubilation as he spread both arms wide, ready for a showering of love from the fans in the south end zone.

But the celebration was muted because the fans saw what White didn't. A yellow flag was on the field near where White took off on his sprint. Tight end Kyle Markway was whistled for holding.

Will Muschamp is no dummy. He knew he’d be asked about the officiating and also knew that a single complaint from him would be met with a public rebuke and a fine from the SEC.

“Really good execution by our players. Outstanding execution by our players,” Muschamp said. “Everyone. All 11.”

The hold looked ticky-tack at best. More obvious holds weren't called during the game.

But the official flagged it and the touchdown was erased.

That play is the epitome of the Muschamp era at USC. The Gamecocks have done some really good things, made a substantial amount of progress, but every time it seems glory is there for the taking, something happens.

It happened again Saturday. Rico Dowdle was ruled down when diving for the goal line. By rule, it was down and officials told Muschamp not to bother calling timeout to ask for a review because it would not be overturned.

Some dreadful play-calling and a fumbled third-down snap left that possession with no points and a 24-10 halftime deficit.

“It’s tough, getting a big play like that called back,” receiver Bryan Edwards said. “It kind of shifts the momentum back, but it is what it is. We can’t change it.”

They can’t change the result, either. Alabama won, 47-23. Those two touchdowns probably wouldn’t have meant much anyway.