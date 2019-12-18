COLUMBIA — South Carolina's next freshman class received one of the biggest boosts of the Will Muschamp Era on Wednesday when top running back prospect MarShawn Lloyd made it official.
Lloyd, a longtime verbal commitment, was the first to have his national letter-of-intent signed, sent and processed. He's the highest-rated recruit Muschamp has signed at USC — as of early Wednesday, anyway — and gives the Gamecocks' running back room a formidable weapon for next season.
Continue to check back throughout Wednesday as USC's list of signees will be updated.
South Carolina Signing Class
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (Last school)
Rashad Amos RB 6-1 211 Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek)
Luke Doty QB 6-1 188 Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach)
O’Donnell Fortune DB 6-2 172 Sumter (Sumter)
Tonka Hemingway DE 6-2 260 Conway (Conway)
Dominick Hill ATH 6-1 170 Orlando (Jones)
Joey Hunter DB 6-1 185 Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek)
Trai Jones OL 6-3 270 Abbeville (Abbeville)
Mohamed Kaba LB 6-3 205 Clinton, N.C. (Clinton)
Vershon Lee OL 6-4 285 Woodbridge, Va. (Freedom)
MarShawn Lloyd RB 5-9 206 Middletown, Del. (DeMatha Catholic)
Rico Powers WR 6-2 180 Atlanta (Hapeville Charter)
Makius Scott DT 6-4 270 Gainesville, Ga. (Gainesville)
Eric Shaw TE 6-5 205 Notasulga, Ala. (Reeltown)
Jazston Turnetine OL 6-7 340 Stockbridge, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)
Tyshawn Wannamaker OL 6-4 330 St. Matthews (Calhoun County)
Michael Wyman WR 6-4 197 Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley)