COLUMBIA — Top-ranked South Carolina is in control of the SEC standings after a 69-48 thrashing of No. 22 Tennessee on Sunday.
The No. 1 Gamecocks (21-1, 9-0 SEC) now have a two-game lead on everyone but Mississippi State, which plays Georgia Monday night. But USC already beat MSU and holds the tiebreaker, meaning a regular-season SEC championship and a No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament is becoming clearer.
Playing a woman down with freshman center Laeticia Amihere competing with Team Canada, and losing another freshman center, Aliyah Boston, to a leg injury during the game, USC was playing thin but it didn’t matter. The Gamecocks again leaped to a fast start, riding their vicious defense to a big lead, and responded when the Lady Vols (17-5, 7-2) cut the deficit to nine in the third quarter.
Zia Cooke led the team with 20 points while Destanni Henderson came off the bench for a 12-point spark.
