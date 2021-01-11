Tigers rise in men's AP Top 25; Gamecocks stay put in women's

COLUMBIA — Clemson rose in the AP Top 25 this week after beating N.C. State last week.
The Tigers jumped seven spots to No. 12 on Monday.
The Tigers (9-1, 3-1 ACC) are on pause due to COVID and couldn't play scheduled games at North Carolina or Syracuse. They are hoping to be able to host Virginia on Saturday as scheduled.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Texas
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Michigan
8. Creighton
9. Wisconsin
10. Tennessee
11. Houston
12. Clemson
13. West Virginia
14. Illinois
15. Texas Tech
16. Louisville
17. Missouri
18. Virginia
19. Duke
20. Virginia Tech
21. Ohio State
22. Oregon
23. Minnesota
24. St. Louis
25. Connecticut
Also receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida State 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan State 34, Oklahoma State 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego State 10, Boise State 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, N.C. State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Texas
4. Villanova
5. Kansas
6. Creighton
7. Houston
8. Michigan
9. Tennessee
10. Wisconsin
11. West Virginia
12. Iowa
13. Texas Tech
14. Clemson
15. Louisville
16. Alabama
17. Illinois
18. Oregon
19. Minnesota
20. Virginia Tech
21. Missouri
22. St. Louis
23. Connecticut
24. Drake
25. Winthrop
USC women stay at No. 5
The fifth-ranked Gamecocks stayed put after a thrilling win at then-No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday as the rest of the top four didn't lose. USC (8-1, 3-0 SEC) had a game hosting Georgia called off due to COVID but should be fine to play at Vanderbilt on Thursday as scheduled.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. Louisville
3. N.C. State
4. Connecticut
5. South Carolina
6. Baylor
7. Texas A&M
8. UCLA
9. Maryland
10. Oregon
11. Arizona
12. Kentucky
13. Michigan
14. Mississippi State
15. Ohio State
16. USF
17. Arkansas
18. Indiana
19. DePaul
20. Gonzaga
21. Texas
22. Northwestern
23. Tennessee
24. Syracuse
25. Washington State
Also receiving votes: Missouri State 61, Georgia 51, South Dakota State 39, West Virginia 15, Michigan State 15, Alabama 14, Arizona State 7, Rice 5, Iowa 3, North Carolina 1, IUPUI 1
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. N.C. State
3. Connecticut
4. Louisville
5. South Carolina
6. Baylor
7. UCLA
8. Texas A&M
9. Arizona
10. Oregon
11. Mississippi State
12. DePaul
13. Ohio State
14. Maryland
15. Michigan
16. Kentucky
17. Arkansas
18. USF
19. Missouri State
20. Syracuse
21. Texas
22. Indiana
23. Gonzaga
24. South Dakota State
25. Georgia