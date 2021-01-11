Tigers rise in men's AP Top 25; Gamecocks stay put in women's

COLUMBIA — Clemson rose in the AP Top 25 this week after beating N.C. State last week.

The Tigers jumped seven spots to No. 12 on Monday.

The Tigers (9-1, 3-1 ACC) are on pause due to COVID and couldn't play scheduled games at North Carolina or Syracuse. They are hoping to be able to host Virginia on Saturday as scheduled.

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Texas

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Michigan

8. Creighton

9. Wisconsin

10. Tennessee

11. Houston

12. Clemson

13. West Virginia

14. Illinois

15. Texas Tech

16. Louisville

17. Missouri

18. Virginia

19. Duke

20. Virginia Tech

21. Ohio State

22. Oregon

23. Minnesota

24. St. Louis

25. Connecticut

Also receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida State 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan State 34, Oklahoma State 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego State 10, Boise State 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, N.C. State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Texas

4. Villanova

5. Kansas

6. Creighton

7. Houston

8. Michigan

9. Tennessee

10. Wisconsin

11. West Virginia

12. Iowa

13. Texas Tech

14. Clemson

15. Louisville

16. Alabama

17. Illinois

18. Oregon

19. Minnesota

20. Virginia Tech

21. Missouri

22. St. Louis

23. Connecticut

24. Drake

25. Winthrop

USC women stay at No. 5

The fifth-ranked Gamecocks stayed put after a thrilling win at then-No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday as the rest of the top four didn't lose. USC (8-1, 3-0 SEC) had a game hosting Georgia called off due to COVID but should be fine to play at Vanderbilt on Thursday as scheduled.

AP Women's Top 25

1. Stanford

2. Louisville

3. N.C. State

4. Connecticut

5. South Carolina

6. Baylor

7. Texas A&M

8. UCLA

9. Maryland

10. Oregon

11. Arizona

12. Kentucky

13. Michigan

14. Mississippi State

15. Ohio State

16. USF

17. Arkansas

18. Indiana

19. DePaul

20. Gonzaga

21. Texas

22. Northwestern

23. Tennessee

24. Syracuse

25. Washington State

Also receiving votes: Missouri State 61, Georgia 51, South Dakota State 39, West Virginia 15, Michigan State 15, Alabama 14, Arizona State 7, Rice 5, Iowa 3, North Carolina 1, IUPUI 1

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Stanford

2. N.C. State

3. Connecticut

4. Louisville

5. South Carolina

6. Baylor

7. UCLA

8. Texas A&M

9. Arizona

10. Oregon

11. Mississippi State

12. DePaul

13. Ohio State

14. Maryland

15. Michigan

16. Kentucky

17. Arkansas

18. USF

19. Missouri State

20. Syracuse

21. Texas

22. Indiana

23. Gonzaga

24. South Dakota State

25. Georgia