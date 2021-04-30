Tigers have two players picked on second day of NFL Draft; Gamecocks' Jones to Rams

Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman and receiver Amari Rodgers were two of three South Carolina connections chosen during the second day of the NFL Draft on April 30.
Carman was taken by Cincinnati in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick. It's a homecoming for Carman, who grew up just north of Cincinnati.
He logged 1,934 snaps over 40 games with 27 starts during his career with the Tigers. He is expected to provide much-needed protection for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Rodgers was chosen by Green Bay in the third round with the 85th pick. He finished his college career with 181 catches for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 68 punt returns for 529 yards and a touchdown.
South Carolina's Ernest Jones was selected in the third round by the L.A. Rams with the 103rd pick. Jones, the Gamecocks' leading tackler the past two years, rose on draft boards after strong reviews of his film.
Jones isn't the type of linebacker that will blow up stopwatches with his speed, but his range and ability to always be around the ball was impressive. He's not prone to being held up on blocks and has shown a nose for getting to the ball-carrier.
Cornerback Israel Mukuamu, receiver Shi Smith and offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson will wait for their names to be called on Day 3, and rounds 4-7.