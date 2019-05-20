COLUMBIA — “Famously Hot” nearly made South Carolina’s disappointing baseball season even worse.
“Where I live, it’s not as humid,” said Brett Kerry of Clemmons, N.C. “When I got here, I was sweating like crazy. The sweat was running down on my hands a little bit and I think that really messed with me mentally, because it was a little bit of a wet ball.”
The freshman pitcher reported for fall practice and was so bad he nearly got told not to come back. Kerry didn’t want to make excuses, so he kept the physical part of his problems to himself. He just needed to be mentally tougher.
He took deep breaths. Tried to focus only on the batter. Adopt the steely-eyed, you’re-mine mentality all great pitchers have.
Then he’d wind up and throw the ball wide or high, in the dirt or to the backstop, anywhere but in the catcher’s mitt. Most of the pitches he did manage to get over the plate were rocketed into the outfield expanse of Founders Park.
He finally confessed that he couldn’t grip the ball as well because of sweating so much. Pitching coach Skylar Meade understood, but also offered some advice.
“He said it was half and half, and I had to put myself in that scenario in practice,” Kerry said. “So I watered the ball and threw it until I got used to it.”
He also used a lot of sunscreen rosin to keep his forearm dry and more relaxation techniques on the mound to calm his nerves so his palms don’t get clammy. As a result, Kerry produced the brightest spot of a miserable season. He finished the regular season with four wins, seven saves, a 2.62 ERA, 65 strikeouts to just 13 walks in 58 innings and was instrumental in three wins to keep the season alive.
“Massive guts. Number five team in the country, just going down and shoving it down their throat,” marveled catcher Luke Berryhill after USC's 10-8 win at No. 5 Mississippi State on Saturday. “Guy did not hold back, he just went right at everybody.”
Kerry saved the first two games against Kentucky a week earlier, helping the Gamecocks claim their only SEC series victory. USC needed to win Saturday’s game at MSU to snag the last berth in the SEC tournament and again turned to Kerry, asking him to start just his second game of the season.
He sparkled with six gutsy innings, yielding five hits and two runs while striking out four. The Gamecocks held on to keep the conference’s longest current streak of making the SEC tournament (23 years) intact and will play LSU late Tuesday night in a loser-goes-home matchup.
And all of it nearly didn’t happen. After Kerry’s wet palms and struggling demeanor in the six weeks of fall ball, coach Mark Kingston didn’t hold back.
“Pretty blunt,” Kingston said of that conversation. “I let him know that what we saw in the fall would have to improve greatly for him to get any kind of innings for us, and he ran with that.”
Yet in the age of the transfer portal offering a new start anywhere else, Kerry stayed focused.
“It didn’t change for me. I wanted nothing more than to play here,” he said. “It was just motivation for me to try harder because I wanted nothing more than to wear this jersey.”
The three weeks of practice before the season saw a different pitcher. He was aiming instead of hoping, polished instead of shaky. The rosin helped the physical aspects of his game, his coach’s words helped the mental.
One strike became several, confidence rose and after some scattered innings in the first two weeks, Kerry was summoned to hold a one-run lead through 10 outs in the first game of a rivalry series on the road.
No pressure.
“That was probably the best my slider has been all season. I was able to place my fastball,” Kerry said when he buzz-sawed Clemson with seven strikeouts through 3⅓ innings, preserving a 5-4 win. “Usually I’ve been able to keep my poise on the mound. My confidence was high, and I wanted that so bad for our seniors.”
The worst fall of any pitcher on staff turned into an SEC All-Freshman team spring, and a steady place in next year’s plans. Kerry hasn’t spoken much in the clubhouse, not wanting to be seen as speaking out of turn over the veterans.
“My summer coach always said, there’s two kind of people in this world. Those who have been humbled and those who are about to be humbled,” Kerry said. “That’s stuck with me. I don’t want to be the guy seen as taking over. At this point, I try not to do much talking and lead by example. If I can say something, somewhere, then yeah, I’ll get in there.”
He’s said plenty this season even if he didn’t use many words.