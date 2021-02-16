This Gamecock football assistant coach might be happiest guy on USC's staff

COLUMBIA — Montario Hardesty smiled throughout his introductory press conference.

Some was because he was back in the SEC, where he played as a bruising Tennessee tailback from 2005-09. Some was because he’s in charge of the position he knows best, running backs, after being a jack-of-all-trades during his first decade in coaching. Some was because South Carolina’s Shane Beamer chose him after there was a lot of high-profile interest from around the country.

Most was because of the talent the Gamecocks have at the running back position.

“Of course I’ve seen them play,” Hardesty said. “I was at another place seeing (MarShawn Lloyd’s) recruitment, I recruited the D.C. area, he was one of my favorite guys coming out that year. Seeing Kevin Harris come on last year, early on, he wasn’t the main guy, but how he persevered last year.”

On a roster lacking depth and proven talent at nearly every position, Hardesty’s running backs are the Gamecocks’ brightest spot. Harris rushed for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, the fifth-best single-season total in school history and making him one of nine Gamecocks to break the 1,000-yard mark. As for Lloyd, his college talent is still a mystery after a knee injury (ACL) on the second day of camp last year and missed the season.

But during summer workouts, the way everyone raved about him, it at least seemed like Lloyd would have started over Harris. USC did lose versatile backup running back Deshaun Fenwick, who transferred to Oregon State, but that shouldn't be a factor.

The Gamecocks will be counting on Lloyd, one of the most ballyhooed prospects USC has signed since Marcus Lattimore, and Harris, who isn’t the first 1,000-yard back in school history but is the only one who did it in 10 games against all-SEC competition (while playing on a bad ankle the last five games).

“Those two guys are very smart. That’s what you need in our system, because it’s going to be NFL-style,” Hardesty said. “Those guys are engineering majors, man!”

Lloyd and Harris give Beamer’s first team an instant source of offense. There are no guarantees that Beamer will want to stick with the tried-and-true SEC approach of “run the ball and play good defense,” but he may not have another choice this season. There is no proven quarterback on the team, and no proven receivers.

Beamer is expected to work in a lot of the up-tempo high-flying offense he has learned during his career, most recently under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but the Gamecocks (at least looking at their spring roster), simply don’t have the horses to do it this year. That turns the spotlight on the two backs, and their position coach.

“More than one coach used the word ‘star’ to describe him,” Beamer said of Hardesty. “His story is fantastic as well, certainly in relation to the running backs we have on our team.”

Hardesty will be the Gamecocks’ third running backs coach in less than a year, after Thomas Brown (who coached Harris and recruited Lloyd) and Des Kitchings each stayed a season at USC and then left for the NFL. Brown split in February 2020, Kitchings was hired in April and then departed in January.

Hardesty played 23 games in the NFL before a knee injury ended his career, and he started the nomadic life of a coach. He was an intern at tiny Chowan in northeastern North Carolina before coaching running backs and coordinating special teams at Norfolk State, then tried his hand at the strength and conditioning aspect of the game at Florida Atlantic.

He was back at Tennessee in 2018 as a quality control offensive analyst, then coached receivers at Charlotte before Beamer invited him back into the SEC.

Hardesty’s philosophy was simple. “Running backs are the energy-starters,” he said. “Those guys bring compassion and energy to the field. We’re going to be the energy source for the team.”

That was the approach last season. Harris was the only consistent offense the Gamecocks had.

And again, he was supposed to be the backup.

“MarShawn, MarShawn is quick,” said former linebacker Ernest Jones with a rueful shake of his head. “That is one thing that I have witnessed first-hand. He’s trying to take it to the older guys. He got me, but I got him, too.”

Beamer and all of his assistants will start being judged on their performances once the season arrives. Hardesty, with the inherited talent in his room, is already at the head of the class.