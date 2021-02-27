COLUMBIA — She’s never gotten used to it, and hopes she never does.
“Last year, we had it by this time,” South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how this team approaches it, how it executes it on the road against a really good basketball team.”
“It” is the SEC regular-season championship, which will be nabbed by the winner of No. 5 USC at No. 3 Texas A&M on Feb. 28. The defending-champion Gamecocks are pursuing their sixth title in eight years.
It’s become expected by this point, after Staley’s 2013-14 team brought home the first and began a run of four straight, before Mississippi State knocked them off-kilter in 2018 and 2019. The Gamecocks returned to the throne last season with a 16-0 league season, and were bidding to become the first SEC team to post back-to-back perfect SEC years until they lost at Tennessee on Feb. 18.
The way the Aggies have played this season (they’ve beaten eight Top 25 teams), Feb. 28 would have still set up to be a title match even if the Gamecocks had beaten the Lady Volunteers. USC has won its last two games but in a much different way than in the past, notably not focusing on All-American center Aliyah Boston and letting the other players score.
That plays into the reasons Staley would never pooh-pooh a championship chance even if she’s done it a hundred times before. She knows how hard it was to get to this point, a six-year journey from 10 wins in 2008-09 to 29 in her first championship season.
Also, many expected this team to be here with this chance but not many thought the Gamecocks would look as inconsistent as they have. They’ve still won, and won a lot, but their offense remains a work in progress and this one doesn’t seem anywhere as close to guaranteed as the others.
Yet here they are. Again.
Staley declined to “jolt” the team in practice before leaving for Texas, seeing similarities with her other title teams. “Most of the championship teams that we’ve been a part of, they just take each game as it is,” she said. “This team has been pretty cool. This team is one that just takes what’s given. I don’t know if jolting them is the thing that would move them.”
It is unique that her other teams had clinched at least a tie for the title or the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament that goes with it by this time. In 2014 and 2015, the Gamecocks had it in the next-to-last game while in 2017, they officially grabbed it for themselves on the final day. Last year and in 2016, USC clinched three games before the end.
This year, should USC lose, there’s still a slight possibility the Gamecocks could still win the title. The Aggies had one game against Missouri postponed due to the weather conditions in Texas, and if they played a makeup game and lost, USC and Texas A&M would each have two losses.
Ties aren’t split for title scenarios, so each would be credited as champion. But A&M would still be the No. 1 tournament seed.
It’s also highly doubtful that A&M will accept making up that game as there’s little time to schedule it between Feb. 28 and the March 3 start of the tournament.
The Gamecocks naturally aren’t talking about that. They don’t want to hear about a runner-up, everybody-gets-a-trophy scenario.
They’re going to Texas to win. It will be the first Top-5 matchup in Reed Arena history.
“That was the goal, to begin with. That’s what all the hard work was for,” guard Zia Cooke said. “This is definitely what we’ve been waiting for.”