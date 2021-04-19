COLUMBIA — It’s hard to get a sack. It’s much more difficult than South Carolina has often made it look.

When the Gamecocks had Eric Norwood or Jadeveon Clowney on the defensive line and zeroed in on the opposing quarterback, USC could just let them go. They were going to do their thing, and if the pass got off or there was a run, the rest of the defense could handle it.

Those days are long gone, although returning edge rusher J.J. Enagbare had a fine 2020 season with six sacks. USC only had 14 as a team in another season that saw it finish in the bottom four of the SEC in total sacks.

Coming into a program where he had to heavily play the transfer portal and take a lot of flyers, new head coach Shane Beamer had “pass rush” high on the list of topics he needed to address. He feels he found it, both in a sack-producer (Jordan Strachan) and a linebacker (Debo Williams) to clean up the rest.

“Both of them got good talent, they got some talent with them,” defensive end Aaron Sterling said. “It’s going to help us out tremendously. They’re going to be a good impact for us.”

Strachan, pronounced “Strahn,” transferred from Georgia State, where he tied for the FBS lead in 2020 with 10½ sacks. He also had 14 tackles for loss, all after wrecking a knee in the first game of the 2019 season.

“Last year, doing what I did, I entered the portal and a lot of schools came after me. I wanted to challenge myself, me and my family wanted a challenge, to see what I could do at this stage and this level of football,” Strachan said. “I felt like I did everything I was going to do at the level I was and the school I was at, and I wanted to play big-time football not too far from home.”

Williams was a prospect from Delaware who signed with his home-state school only to arrive and discover the Blue Hens were postponing their 2020 season to spring 2021. Sitting around without being able to play, Williams reached out to one of his closest pals.

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd also grew up in Delaware but commuted to play his high school ball in Maryland, where he’d get more looks. The two met in middle school and were often the top two players, the best of the offense and defense, in all-star games.

Lloyd knew his pal was better than what he was listed. No shade on Delaware (it’s one of the five colleges in the country that has produced both a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a U.S. president), but Lloyd felt Williams never got the credit he was due.

“I didn’t have no Power-5 offers. I kind of feel disrespected in that regard,” Williams said. “But you know, it’s time to pay for that.”

Williams and Strachan are expected to be linchpins in a rebuilt defense with a new scheme and new coordinator. Clayton White is installing a 4-2-5 base with “aggressive” being the main description.

“We’re going to have a lot of opportunities as individual players to do what we’re best at, and collectively that’s going to make us a great defense,” Strachan said. “Like (defensive tackle) Jabari Ellis said, they’re going to let us pin our ears back and let us go. Sometimes, that’s just the best thing players like to do.”

Williams feels he can be one of the two linebackers the Gamecocks will employ.

“If you ever watch my film or my highlights, I’m trying to kill you when I run through you,” Williams said. “I’m not just trying to tackle you, I’m trying to hurt you. I don’t want you to come back on the field.”

The Gamecocks’ defensive strength will be the defensive line, and the two linebackers behind it will have to produce. The new scheme in the secondary, with an added member for the majority of every game, is going to tax an already thin and depleted unit.

Strachan and Williams aim to make it much easier for them.

“At one point in time, if you ran a slant as a wide receiver, you didn’t want to run a slant,” Williams said. “Now they run a slant with no fear. I kind of want to bring those days back. As a running back, I don’t want you to run the ball. Tell your coach to pass it because you don’t want to run no more because you don’t want Debo hitting you. It’s just the fear factor.”