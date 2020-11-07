Texas A&M romps past woeful Gamecocks

COLUMBIA — Two weeks ago, South Carolina didn’t take advantage of a two-game winning streak against a freshman quarterback in his first start, and LSU smoked the Gamecocks, 52-24.
On Saturday, South Carolina didn’t take advantage of a bye week and seventh-ranked Texas A&M grilled the Gamecocks, 48-3, making USC look like it spent the past two weeks doing absolutely nothing.
Coach Will Muschamp, although it seems definite he will return in 2021, has the hottest fire yet under his seat. The Gamecocks were awful all over the field during his 13th loss in 19 games.
“I hope (fans are) pissed off,” Muschamp said. “After the last two performances, I don’t think there’s any doubt they should be.”
There was no way to sugarcoat it or blame it on injuries or bad luck. USC was astoundingly woeful as the Aggies dominated from the opening kickoff.
The Gamecocks' Kevin Harris, the SEC’s second-leading rusher, was mostly ignored in the first half as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo decided on a game plan of long passes from quarterback Collin Hill. Despite the Gamecocks (2-4) having no reliable receivers other than Shi Smith, and Hill coming off his worst game and not known for consistent deep completions, USC wanted to challenge A&M’s 10th-ranked SEC pass defense.
Hill was a mere 4 of 14 for 36 yards in the first half. A sure touchdown clanged off receiver Jalen Brooks’ hands. Hill threw an interception on his first play after the Aggies (5-1) took a 14-0 lead.
“They were loading the box and we were going to take our shots deep, that’s what we did and we didn’t catch them,” Muschamp said. “We need to catch the ball.”
Texas A&M's run defense (second in the league) keyed on Harris and made him an afterthought, USC couldn’t find any consistent way to move the ball and the Gamecocks’ defense had enough lapses to allow three first-half touchdowns. Trailing 21-0 at halftime, USC had to pass in the second half and stuck with Hill.
The Gamecocks didn’t break 100 yards until 5:37 in the third. Ryan Hilinski replaced Hill at quarterback and got the Gamecocks into TAMU territory, but the drive stalled and Parker White hit a 49-yard field goal for USC’s only points.
As for a potential QB change, Muschamp left it open.
“We’ll make that evaluation tomorrow,” he said. “Whatever gives us the best opportunity to win the game at whatever position it is, that’s what we’ll do.”
What went right
The Gamecocks’ defense didn’t play badly in the first half, considering it was on the field for 41 snaps (because USC’s offense was misfiring so badly) and without three starters. Aaron Sterling has been battling a bad knee while R.J. Roderick and Shilo Sanders missed the game for undisclosed reasons (both should be back next week).
Punter Kai Kroeger again shook off one bad kick (a 29-yarder that landed out-of-bounds and led to a TAMU touchdown) and overall had a strong game.
White missed his third straight field goal early in the game but broke the streak in the fourth quarter with a make.
What went wrong
The defense had just enough busts to sting. Kellen Mond completed his four-year mastery of USC by faking handoffs and completing passes on two of his three first-half touchdowns. Then he kept an option play to himself as the Gamecocks were playing for the pitch and scored to start the second half.
Isaiah Spiller averaged over 7 yards per carry.
“This probably wasn’t how I planned my first start to be,” said safety Jaylan Foster. “I’m not real happy about that.”
The Gamecocks’ offense was pitifully anemic. It tried to get Harris running late and A&M was ready for it, and Hill regressed from early drops by his receivers to not even getting the ball to them. The boos and a “Fire Muschamp!” chant began in the third quarter as the Gamecocks stuck with Hill, and punted on fourth-and-3 while trailing 34-0.
“Really never got in a rhythm tonight,” said Hill, who was 8 of 21 for 66 yards and two interceptions. “Nothing changes for me. I’m just going to continue to show up, prepare and go to work.”
Turning point
White’s 44-yard field-goal attempt sailed over the left upright late in the second quarter. Texas A&M used a 52-yard run on third-and-short to reach the Gamecocks’ red zone, and scored three plays later to make it 21-0.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Ole Miss.