KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s been four years and the wheel keeps spinning.

Where exactly is South Carolina football under Will Muschamp?

On Saturday, it was on the losing end of a 41-21 beatdown at Tennessee, the Gamecocks unable to stop a squad that had done a fine job of stopping itself all season. Just two weeks ago, these same Gamecocks leaped joyously around Georgia’s Sanford Stadium, victors over the No. 3 team in the land and seemingly on the right track.

Not anymore. USC’s offense again sputtered, getting shut out in the second half after taking a 21-17 halftime lead. The special teams gifted the Volunteers two touchdowns.

The defense, Muschamp’s specialty, was completely lost. Tennessee’s quarterback situation was so dire that it didn’t know who among three would start and had averaged a paltry 194 passing yards per game.

Yet Jarrett Guarantano, jeered by his own fans after a crucial mistake in a loss to Alabama last week, looked like Peyton Manning as he constantly found receivers Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway in the middle of the field. He threw for 229 yards and backup J.T. Shrout passed for 122. Jennings and Callaway had 276 yards and three touchdowns between them.

Muschamp, who was 7-0 as a head coach against Tennessee, saw his team's chances of reaching a bowl game take a major hit. The Gamecocks must win three of their remaining four games, which include No. 21 Appalachian State, No. 4 Clemson and a road game at Texas A&M.

“Gotta go back and look,” Muschamp said, repeating a familiar mantra. “You got the lead going in last week in the fourth quarter, you got the lead going into halftime, you feel good about where you are. We just got to do a better job as coaches of putting our guys in better positions to be successful.”

What went right

The Gamecocks (3-5, 2-4 SEC) couldn’t ask for a better start. Ryan Hilinski connected with Shi Smith on the first play of the game for a 75-yard touchdown. USC led 7-0 just 11 seconds into the game.

In the second quarter, Bryan Edwards had perhaps the greatest catch of his career. Hilinski zipped a fastball to him down the sideline and Edwards leaped, snared it by the tip with one hand and brought it in and the half-yard line. That catch tied him with the late Kenny McKinley as USC’s career leader (207). Edwards passed McKinley later on and also rose into second place on the school’s career yardage chart, trailing only Alshon Jeffery.

What went wrong

The Gamecocks didn’t blitz nearly enough early in the game despite Tennessee starting a wide receiver at QB, then switching to Shrout, then to Guarantano. Even when the Vols lost their two starting tackles, USC didn’t get enough pressure.

With all day to throw, Guarantano, then Shrout, easily found Jennings and Callaway time after time in the middle of the field. Jennings couldn’t be covered and consistently stepped out of tackles.

“We did not cover (them) pretty much for the entire ballgame,” Muschamp said.

The Gamecocks allowed a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown and had another punt blocked and recovered for a touchdown.

USC’s offense collapsed after halftime. The frenetic tempo more often led to three-and-outs instead of knocking back Tennessee’s defense, and Hilinski began short-arming his throws. Down 10 points in the third, the Gamecocks had to throw to get back in the game. The Vols turned up the pressure on Hilinski, hurried him five times, sacked him three times and broke up seven passes.

“They came out, they was just more excited about playing than us,” center Donell Stanley said. “We was in every position to do what we had to do. We just didn’t do it.”

Turning point

The Gamecocks had Tennessee facing third-and-14 from the 19-yard line in the third quarter. Now was the time to blitz and Brunson delivered, blasting Guarantano so hard he didn’t come back in the game. But Guarantano still completed the pass to Jennings for a touchdown. Tennessee took the lead, 24-21, and Jennings made it clear that USC couldn't stop him.

“They were running a lot of coverage-beaters,” cornerback Jaycee Horn said. “I don’t really think we've been playing so bad as everybody’s making it seem everywhere else.”

Looking ahead

The Gamecocks host Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.